Video: Zion Williamson ruthlessly obliterates kids, dunks on them viciously at a summer camp

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson seems to be healthy as he dunks on kids during summer basketball camp. Williamson has headlined the news for two reasons: his freakish athleticism and his weight problems that caused him to get injured.

Right now, it looks like Zion is back to his healthy self and is ready to get back in action. On Twitter, he was seen punking the kids on the basketball court and showing off his fully recovered foot.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Zion showing NO mercy at this summer camp 🤣



(via mardigrasstemmer/IG) Zion showing NO mercy at this summer camp 🤣(via mardigrasstemmer/IG) https://t.co/oB0xKUscI4

Zion dunking on the kids is a pretty hilarious sight to see, given that he's a 6-foot-7 NBA forward that weighs over 280 lbs. At times, during NBA games, he does look like he toys with his opponents due to his sheer amount of physical strength. Zion showing off at a basketball camp for kids is hysterical no matter how you look at it.

Zion Williamson's weight problems has caused him to get frequent injuries

Zion Williamson missed out on the entire 2021-22 season due to foot injuries.

Zion Williamson is no doubt one of the best players in the league when healthy. However, his weight has always been attacked by fans and the media. Even former NBA players have shared their disbelief at Zion's inability to maintain his weight to a point where he can play without getting hurt.

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have poked fun at every player in the league, and Williamson isn't exempt. On their show, Inside the NBA, Chuck made hilarious comments about Zion's weight. But he also expressed concern as he struggled with the same problems early in his NBA career.

"It looks like me and Shaq had a baby." Chuck hilariously comments on Williamson's weight gain.

"I'm concerned, I am really concerned. Somebody has to be a grown person and say to him, 'Look, you have gotta get in shape!'" Chuck gets serious as he shares on what he had to deal with early in his career.

During the 2021-22 NBA season, Williamson didn't play a single game due to a fractured right foot which he suffered before the start of the 2021 Summer League.

Since then, he's spent a ton of time trying to recover and rehab his foot injury and has remained on the sidelines for the Pelicans. Prior to that, Williamson was able to play 61 games and earned his first All-Star selection. Fans were optimistic about Williamson's consistent play throughout his sophomore season and only missed 10 games.

Williamson has also expressed his desire to stay with the Pelicans and it looks like he's keeping his word. A few days ago, viral pictures and videos of him looking fit have circulated.

Zion looks like he's finally able to control his body the way he wants it. The question is, how long will he be able to maintain it?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far