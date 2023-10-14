“Now off to”: Chris Paul tags along with daughter Camryn for soccer practice morning after Lakers-Warriors preseason game

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul is a dad to two children: daughter Camryn Alexis and son Christopher Emmanuel. In a recent Instagram story, he shared a picture of his daughter in soccer gear, ready to hit the ground, and wrote,

“Game last night now off to (soccer).”

Chris Paul’s IG story

On her 10th birthday, Paul dedicated a long, beautiful note for his daughter on Instagram.

“I love the beautiful Black young lady you are and even more the one you are becoming!! Daddy loves you forever!! Double digits!!! Can't believe it…Happy Birthday baby girl.”

Chris Paul shares a wholesome moment with Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their second game to the Warriors in the preseason on Thursday. Paul, who is still adjusting to the Dubs’ style of play, managed to score six points and four assists.

However, one of the highlights of the night was Paul sharing a beautiful moment with his longtime friend LeBron James and his son Bronny James. After the game was over, he was seen talking to Bronny, along with his father.

LeBron’s elder son suffered a cardiac arrest in late July during a workout session. After a successful surgery for the congenital heart defect, he has made a tremendous recovery. As per recent updates, Bronny has been attending classes and is getting near to playing basketball for USC.