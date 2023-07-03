Nuggets Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The 2023 NBA Summer League has arrived with the Nuggets players, coaches, and schedule secured and ready to go.

Here are the Denver Nuggets' Summer League players, coaches, and schedule.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Julian Strawther (#3) Guard Cassius Stanley (#7) Guard Andrew Funk (#11) Guard Mark Smith (#13) Guard Collin Gillespie (#21) Guard Armaan Franklin (#23) Guard Jalen Pickett (#24) Guard Hunter Tyson (#4) Forward Peyton Watson (#8) Forward Taz Sherman (#9) Forward Aamir Simms (#25) Forward Grant Golden (#35) Forward Ismaël Kamagate (#12) Center

The standouts are the rookies from the 2023 Draft Class that Denver selected.

Julian Strawther, the 6-foot-7 guard from Gonzaga, was selected 29th overall. During his final season for Gonzaga, he averaged 15.2 points per game (46.9% shooting, including 40.8% from 3-point range) and 6.2 rebounds.

Jalen Pickett, the 6-foot-4 guard from Sienna, was selected 32nd overall. In his second season for Sienna, Pickett averaged 17.7 ppg (50.8% shooting, including 38.1% from 3-point range), 7.4 rpg, and 6.6 apg.

Hunter Tyson, the 6-foot-8 forward from Clemson, was selected 37th overall. In his fifth and final season for Clemson, Tyson averaged 15.3 ppg (47.9% shooting, including 40.5% from 3-point range) and 9.6 rpg.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster 2023: Coaches

As of now, the Denver Nuggets PR Team has only announced John Beckett (Nuggets assistant coach) will be the head coach of the Summer League team.

Denver Nuggets Summer League Roster 2023: Schedule

The 2023 NBA Summer League consists of three tournaments, with their own respective schedules. However, Denver will only play in one Summer League tournament.

The NBA 2K24 Summer League will be held on July 7-17, with all games played in Las Vegas. A champion will be crowned at the end of the tournament.

Date and Time (PT) Opponent Channel July 7 (Friday, 2:00 PM) Milwaukee Bucks ESPNU/Altitude TV July 9 (Sunday, 6:30 PM) Atlanta Hawks NBA TV/Altitude TV July 12 (Wednesday, 6:30 PM) Utah Jazz NBA TV/Altitude TV July 14 (Friday, 6:00 PM) Miami Heat ESPN2/Altitude TV TBD Game #5 TBD/Altitude TV

Denver Nuggets General Manager Calvin Booth on the three rookies selected from the 2023 Draft Class

Following draft night, Denver's general manager Calvin Booth spoke to the media regarding the vision when the organization drafted the three rookies.

“I think every single one of these guys at some point during the season, coach (would) maybe feel comfortable putting them in the game," Booth said. "If we have injuries or if they play really well. I like to utilize the draft to get archetypes that are hard to get in free agency or the trade market. I feel like all these guys up here on the stage are unique.”

The 29th pick Julian Strawther talked about his admiration for how Denver plays for one another.

“They play the right way," Strawther said. "They play for each other. I feel like in today’s age of basketball, that’s kind of getting lost, you know, playing for one another and playing to win. Being able to join an organization that’s all about winning, all about each other, I mean, it’s a blessing.”

Jalen Pickett on the other hand, talked about his excitement to play alongside Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as he is a 6-foot-4 guard entering the league.

“I’m really excited to play behind guys like Jamal Murray (and) (Kentavious) Caldwell-Pope, who have been consistent starters in the league and who have been on championship teams," Pickett said."You get behind guards like that just to learn and see what type of work you have to put in is going to be really big for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Denver's rookies are no slouch with their respective games, making them a trio to watch out for during the summer league.

