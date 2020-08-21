OKC Thunder 98-111 Houston Rockets: 5 Talking Points as James Harden redeems himself late in the game 

Game 2 of the OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets first round Western Conference playoff series was an exciting match. The two teams traded punches for 3 quarters before the Houston Rockets established a lead with over 9 minutes to go in the 4th quarter - one they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the game's top scorer, finishing with 31 points for the OKC Thunder. All 5 of the Houston Rockets starters scored in double figures, while they finished with a playoff record 56 3-pointers attempted, converting 19 of those looks. The following are 5 talking points from the game.

#1 Houston Rockets started the game off hot from 3

In the first 15 minutes of the game, the Houston Rockets went 10-of-20 from range to take an 8-point lead. Mike D'Antoni must have been pleased by the way they were able to find the open man with ease and making the right basketball play.

The OKC Thunder were doing a good job trying to run the Rockets off the 3-point line, but their opponents made some really commendable shots through most of the first half. Austin Rivers took 2 really tough shots off the dribble and swished them - one from the left corner, and one from the left wing with a jab-step fake.

The Rockets finished with 8 3-pointers made on 16 attempts in the first quarter. This was good enough for them to take a 35-30 advantage to the bench at the close of the period.

#2 Rockets had a scoring drought in the second quarter

After going on a scoring spree for the first 15 minutes, it seemed like the Houston Rockets would continue to be on the front foot for the rest of the way. However, they ran into an unexpected cold run in the second quarter. The Rockets missed 12 straight field goal attempts to relinquish a 47-38 lead and fall behind 59-53 at the halftime break.

Till the time that Austin Rivers remained in the game, the Houston Rockets looked fit and firing during the quarter. However, his dribble penetration was missed in the second half of the period after River went to the bench. The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, put together a run riding on the back of some excellent playmaking from the likes of Schroder, Gilgeou-Alexander and Chris Paul.

#3 OKC Thunder relinquished the lead in the 3rd quarter

The OKC Thunder worked hard to build a two-possession lead by the end of the second quarter. But they failed to maintain this lead in the 3rd quarter as the Rockets went back ahead by an 8-point margin halfway through the period.

CP3 encourages Lu Dort and Lu responds for the @okcthunder!



📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/Ns9dKOyiqX — NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2020

This happened because the Thunder themselves went on a scoring drought for a whopping 6 minutes and 5 seconds of the quarter. The Rockets had redoubled their defensive effort and were able to keep the OKC Thunder in check for over 10 straight offensive possessions.

This run of no made field goals or free throws will prove to be really costly from the point of view of both the game and the series for the OKC Thunder.

#4 James Harden put the game away in the 4th quarter

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Two

By his stratospheric standards, this game was one of the worst outings for 2017-18 NBA MVP James Harden. He could only take 16 field goal attempts, and he connected on just 5 of them. His guile and penchant to get his defender on the wrong foot allowed him to get to the free throw line 9 times, but even this figure was below his season average.

Harden finished with 21 points, making just 2 of his 11 3-point field goal attempts. The crucial thing, though, was that both of these two makes came late in the 4th quarter during a time that the Houston Rockets needed a finisher to put the game away.

Harden's iso game finally profited him at the end of the game as Luguentz Dort, who did a commendable job for most of it, could do nothing against his step-back move.

#5 OKC Thunder failed to use Steven Adams on offense

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Two

One of the reasons so many people have faith on the OKC Thunder to possibly upset the Houston Rockets in the first round is the presence of Steven Adams. The 7-foot tall New Zealander is a reliable defender, a great rebounder, a robust screen-setter and knows how to get his way on the offensive end.

But for some reason, the OKC Thunder did not spam pick-and-rolls with the big man, opting instead to go with shots from the perimeter when they had the choice. The size advantage that Adams enjoys over every one of the players in the Houston Rockets rotation would have ensured a lot more field goals for the OKC Thunder.

This was particularly glaring during their scoring drought in the 3rd quarter, when the OKC Thunder hoisted up a host of contested shots rather than set up Adams inside. This missed trick may have cost them the series.

