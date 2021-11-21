OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the OKC Thunder at State Farm Arena on Monday in their last game of a five-game homestand.

The Hawks have successfully capitalized on homecourt advantage in their last four games, winning all those fixtures. They defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have been in a slump lately, winning just once in their last five outings. They are coming off a 105-111 loss against the Boston Celtics.

Match Details

Fixture: OKC Thunder vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Monday, November 22nd; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, November 23rd; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder in action during an NBA game

The OKC Thunder have been in decent form over their last nine games. They have recorded five wins and four losses in that stretch. The last two outings haven't gone their way, but the Thunder did put up a great fight on both occasions.

They were down by 15 points by halftime against the Celtics but managed to cut that lead down to four with 11 seconds left on the game clock. OKC eventually fell short, but could have had a better chance if they had started the game the way they played down the stretch.

The OKC Thunder were clinical from 3-point range, converting 18 attempts from deep. They took good care of the ball, turning the ball over just nine times during the game. The Thunder will need to work on getting more downhill, though, playing aggressively on offense to gain an advantage against the Atlanta Hawks.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the architect of the majority of wins the OKC Thunder have recorded so far. He has looked off-color lately, and it has hampered the team's chances of doing well. The guard has averaged 17.9 points on 34.5% shooting in his last five appearances. Gilgeous-Alexander needs to rediscover his form soon. His performance against the Atlanta Hawks could be decisive in the eventual outcome of the game.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks talks to Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks have managed to turn things around after their poor start to the season over their last few games. The team improved to 8-9 on the back of their most recent four-game winning run.

The Hawks' offense has been on a tear through that stretch. They have scored roughly 118 points on average. Atlanta has been playing with great intensity since the get-go, and the case wasn't any different in their previous outing against the Hornets. Trae Young and Co. took a 12-point lead at half-time and never looked back.

Five players scored more than 15 points as the Atlanta Hawks rounded off a brilliant team effort. The Hawks shot 52.4% from the floor. They were outscored 62-50 in the paint, though, and will have to improve their interior defense.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is having an efficient year with the Atlanta Hawks so far. The guard is averaging 24.7 points and 9.2 assists per game, shooting on a 44/36/90 split. Young will have to continue to help the Hawks make a difference offensively against the OKC Thunder's defense.

The Thunder have relied on their performances on that end so far. They also rank 13th in defensive ratings in the league.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Bogdan Bogdanovic | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.

Thunder vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks appear to be the better team on paper compared to the OKC Thunder. They also have momentum on their side to go along with their recent stellar record at home. This gives them a significant advantage over the Thunder in this contest. That said, the Hawks are our pick to win this game.

Where to watch Thunder vs Hawks

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game between the OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks will be televised by Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southeast. Fans can also view the game via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal