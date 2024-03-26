OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024

The OKC Thunder travel to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Oklahoma will be hoping to bounce back after an embarrassing 118-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks two nights ago. Everyone on coach Mark Daigneault’s roster is healthy so the Thunder will be raring to win the season series 2-1 against the hosts.

The Pelicans are unbeaten since losing Brandon Ingram to a bone contusion in his knee on Thursday. They rolled past the Miami Heat 111-88 on Friday before drubbing the Detroit Pistons 114-101 on Sunday. Oklahoma, though, will offer a much bigger test as it is healthy and is gunning for a share of the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Thunder have 12 games left on their calendar to try and chase down the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the West. Only one game separates the two but OKC has a tougher schedule ahead with half of its slate on the road. A win against a legit playoff opponent will move them closer to their goal of toppling the defending champs from the totem pole.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Smoothie King Center will host the matchup between the OKC Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Bounce TV and Bally Sports OK will air the game locally as there is no national TV coverage.

Moneyline: Thunder (-125) vs. Pelicans (+105)

Spread: Thunder (-2.0) vs. Pelicans (+2.0)

Total (O/U): Thunder (o223.5 -110) vs. Pelicans (u223.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview

The OKC Thunder couldn’t overcome a terrible shooting night in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. They dug themselves too deep of a hole when they opened the said period 0-for-13. Oklahoma can’t afford another such spell when they visit the Pelicans. Their opponents will be without Ingram but they will be playing in front of a rabid fan base who will boost the hosts’ confidence.

The New Orleans Pelicans shrugged off Ingram’s absence and only four points from Zion Williamson in demolishing the Miami Heat. They used balanced scoring two nights later to put away the Detroit Pistons. Willie Green’s team will have to adjust again against an opponent that could punish them for “BI’s” unavailability. New Orleans will have to be crisp on both ends of the floor to defend its home court.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Chet Holmgren, F - Jalen Williams, PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG - Josh Giddey and G - Lu Dort will open the game for the OKC Thunder.

Daigneault often varies his substitution pattern depending on how his team is performing. He could insert Kenrich Williams early to help contain Zion Williamson

PF - Zion Williamson, SF - Herb Jones, C - Jonas Valanciunas, SG - CJ McCollum and SG - Trey Murphy III will start for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Willie Green’s first move is to usually take off “Zanos” midway through the first quarter and then start him for the second. But, with Ingram out, he could relieve Valanciunas first and insert Larry Nance Jr. or Nnaji Marshall.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Betting tips

Zion Williamson has a 25.5 over/under points prop. Williamson said “he was not tripping” following a four-point output against the Miami Heat. He bounced back with an overpowering 36-point demolition of the Detroit Pistons.

“Zanos” looks ready for the big games and is likely raring to impress against the OKC Thunder. Expect him to be aggressive and likely get past his points prop.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is arguably the best player in the Thunder-Pelicans tussle, has a 29.5 over/under points prop. “SGA” is coming off a dismal outing against the Bucks and will be looking to redeem himself versus the New Orleans Pelicans. The shifty playmaker will likely return to his vintage form and get over his points prop.

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

The OKC Thunder’s embarrassing loss to the Bucks looked more like a hiccup than a serious problem. They are healthy and they are chasing the Denver Nuggets for pole position in the Wild West. The New Orleans Pelicans are tough but Ingram’s absence will be a telling difference in the game.

Oklahoma will likely return to the win column with an impressive road victory versus New Orleans against the +2.0 spread.