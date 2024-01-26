OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predictions, starting lineups and betting tips | January 26, 2024

The OKC Thunder face the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. This will be their second matchup this season, with the Pelicans winning the first game.

The game will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and KSBI OKC Network for home and away coverage. It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

The Thunder (31-13) are second in the West, coming off their win against the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Wednesday 140-114. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 32 points, six rebounds and 10 assists, shooting 60%, including 100% from the three-point line.

The Pelicans (26-18) are sixth in the West and first in the Southwest Division. They beat the Utah Jazz at home on Tuesday 153-124. Zion Williamson ended with a double-double with 17 points and 11 assists on 8-of-12 shooting.

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans predictions, starting lineups and betting tips

Spread: OKC (+2.5) vs. Pelicans (-2.5)

Moneyline: OKC (+116) vs. Pelicans (-135)

Total(O/U): OKC (O 240.5) vs. Pelicans (U 241)

OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Thunder are on a four-game winning streak and have gone 8-2 in their previous 10 games. They are 14-8 on the road and recently beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road as part of their streak.

The Pelicans have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and 14-9 at home. Williamson and Brandon Ingram have been bright spots for the team. The Pelicans have the seventh-highest net rating with +5.0, including a 118.6 offensive rating (8th) and 113.6 defensive rating (10th).

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans starting lineups

For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start at PG, Josh Giddey at SG, Luguentz Dort at SF, Jalen Williams at PF and Chet Holmgren at center.

For the Pelicans, CJ McCollum will start at PG, Herbert Jones at SG, Brandon Ingram at SF, Zion Williamson at PF and Jonas Valanciunas at center.

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 54.6% shooting and 32.9% from beyond the arc. His point prop is set at over/under 32.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

Zion Williamson has averaged 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists. His point prop is set at over/under 21.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark. His assist prop is set at over/under 4.5 and is favorable to cross or reach this mark.

OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans predictions

The Thunder head into the game as underdogs despite holding the second spot in the Western Conference, according to sportsbooks and betting lines. The Pelicans, looking to extend their home winning streak, are favored by a 2.5-point spread.

