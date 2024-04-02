OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

There are nine games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Thunder trying to avoid the sweep. They have not won in Philadelphia since Jan. 19, 2019.

With a healthy Joel Embiid on Nov. 25, the Sixers were able to beat the Thunder 127-123 at the Paycome Center. Embiid led the way with 35 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks, while Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren had a team-high 33 points for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. The two teams are tied at 72 wins each all-time heading into Tuesday's game.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers game is on Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV.

Moneyline: Thunder (-205) vs Sixers (+175)

Spread: Thunder -5.5 (-115) vs Sixers +5.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Thunder o225.5 (-105) vs Sixers u225.5 (-115)

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The OKC Thunder clinched a playoff spot in their previous game, a win over the New York Knicks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down the game-winning shot with 1.8 seconds left in the game. The win also helped the Thunder take the No. 1 spot for now ahead of the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers are still struggling to put together a string of wins without Joel Embiid. They are coming off a win against the Toronto Raptors, but they remain 2.5 games behind the Top 6 with seven games left.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups, subs and rotation

The OKC Thunder have two players listed as questionable for Tuesday's game – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. If both stars are cleared to play before tip-off, here's how Mark Daigneault will line up:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG: Josh Giddey | SF: Lu Dort | PF: Jalen Williams | C: Chet Holmgren

Daigneault maximizes his roster with players such as Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Gordon Hayward and Kenrich Williams likely to receive minutes.

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to be without Joel Embiid and two more players due to injury, while Tyrese Maxey is tagged questionable. Here is Nick Nurse's likely starting five if Maxey gets cleared before the game:

PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Tyrese Maxey | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Mo Bamba

Philly's current rotation also includes Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne, KJ Martin, Nic Batum and Paul Reed.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 28.5 points. He's coming off a quiet game, so he'll likely come out aggressive against Philly. Bet against the odds and place money on SGA to score at least 29 points.

Tyrese Maxey is favored to go over 26.5 points. It's not a bad bet to take if Maxey is not coming off an injury. Take the risk and bet on him to go under for this one. It's also worth it to check on both players' availability before the game.

OKC Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The OKC Thunder are the favorites to win the game on Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have the better roster at the moment with Joel Embiid still out with an injury. Continue to monitor the situation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams listed as questionable.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win and cover the spread, while the total is expected to go over 225.5 points.

