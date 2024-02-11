OKC Thunder vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for February 11 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The OKC Thunder and the Sacramento Kings gear up to face each other at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma on Sunday, with tipoff set for 3 p.m. ET. This will be their third encounter of the season, with the Kings winning their previous matchups.

Heading into the game, the Thunder (35-17) are placed fourth in the Western Conference, winning six of their last 10 games. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak and were defeated by the Dallas Mavericks by 35 points on Saturday. The game concluded at 146-111.

The Kings (30-21) are right behind the Thunder in the Western Conference, placed fifth on the table. They have won seven of their last 10 games. They won their previous matchup against the Denver Nuggets 135-106 in Sacramento on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates

OKC Thunder injuries for Feb. 11

Gordon Hayward is the sole name on the Thunder's injury report for the upcoming matchup. He was recently acquired from the Charlotte Hornets and will not suit up for the Thunder until after the All-Star break due to a calf injury.

Sacramento Kings injuries for Feb. 11

The Kings have listed Chris Duarte in their injury report. After rolling his ankle during pregame warmups for the Kings' matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Duarte was diagnosed with a moderate right ankle sprain and will be out for at least a week. He will be re-evaluated in seven to 14 days, as reported by Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.

OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Josh Giddey Cason Wallace SG Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Isaiah Joe SF Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Isaiah Joe PF Jalen Williams Kenrich Williams Aaron Wiggins C Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Bismack Biyombo

Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG De'Aaron Fox Davion Mitchell Malik Monk SG Kevin Huerter Malik Monk Davion Mitchell SF Harrison Barnes Kessler Edwards Sasha Vezenkoz PF Keegan Murray Sasha Vezenkoz Trey Lyles C Domantis Sabonis Trey Lyles JaVale McGee

OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Key matchup

The Thunder and the Kings both have very versatile and explosive point guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and De'Aaron Fox, respectively.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the active leader in points and assists for the Thunder this season. He is registering 31 points and 6.5 assists per game. On the other hand, Fox averages 26.6 points per game. He also grabs four rebounds, swipes 1.9 steals and racks up 5.4 assists per game.

OKC star rookie Chet Holmgren is registering some impressive numbers this season and is closely competing against Victor Wembanyama for the Rookie Of The Year title. The 7-foot-1 forward has been crucial for the Thunder, and fans can expect an exciting clash between Holmgren and the Kings' center Domantis Sabonis in today's matchup.

Sabonis is averaging 19.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game this season. On the other hand, Chet Holmgren contributes 16.8 points per game and adds 7.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Thunder.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!