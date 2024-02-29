OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

It's Victor Wembanyama-Chet Holmgren III as one of the games for Leap Day 2024 is the OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Thunder winning the first two games on Nov. 14 and Jan. 24.

Both wins were lopsided as the Thunder showed why they are one of the best teams in the NBA this season. The Spurs, on the other hand, are on the opposite end of the standings as one of the worst teams in the league. Oklahoma City has 41 wins compared to San Antonio's 11 victories.

Thursday's game will also be the 187th regular-season meeting between the Thunder and Spurs, as well as the third head-to-head matchup between Chet and Wemby. The two towering young stars are set to showcase again why they are the future of the NBA.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game is on Wednesday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It starts at 8:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma and KENS 5 in San Antonio.

Moneyline: Thunder (-515) vs Spurs (+410)

Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) vs Spurs +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Thunder o236 (-110) vs Spurs u236 (-110)

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs preview

The OKC Thunder are on a six-game winning streak following a lopsided victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. The Thunder remain in contention for the top spot in the Western Conference. They just need to continue to keep pace with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have lost five in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Spurs are content with how Victor Wembanyama is playing despite the piling losses. Wemby is already among the best defenders in the league and it's scary to think that he's just going to improve.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs starting lineups

The OKC Thunder remain lucky and healthy with no players on their injury report. Head coach Mark Daigneault will likely stick to his usual starting five of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have one injured player and one not with the team. Head coach Gregg Popovich is expected to have a starting lineup of Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points and is projected to go over. SGA is one of the most lethal scorers in the league today and has reached at least 32 points twice in his last five games. Bet on the MVP candidate to go over 31.5 points.

Victor Wembanyama is projected to record 3.3 blocks on Thursday, which is lower than his over/under of 3.5 blocks. Wemby has not gone under 3.5 blocks in his last four games. Comfortably bet on the Spurs big man to swat at least four shots against the Thunder.

Chet Holmgren is favored to go over 2.5 blocks against Wemby and the Spurs. Holmgren has had at least three blocks in five of his last six games. Just like with Wemby, bet on Holmgren to go over his prop bet of 2.5 blocks.

OKC Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

The OKC Thunder are overwhelming favorites to win on Thursday night despite being the road team. The Thunder are just too good for the San Antonio Spurs, but there's always a chance for an upset.

However, oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will win the game and cover the spread, and the total will go over.

