Oklahoma City Thunder Roundup: Russell Westbrook could join Lakers, veteran opts in for next season and more

Will the Thunder consider trading Russell Westbrook?

After another disappointing season, the Oklahoma City Thunder face a pivotal summer. The All-Star pairing of Paul George and Russell Westbrook has failed to transform OKC into Western contenders, and general manager Sam Presti is expected to make drastic changes this summer. Due to this, there are plenty of OKC rumours making the rounds, and here is everything you need to know ahead of the offseason.

Russell Westbrook interesting the Lakers and Suns

Russell Westbrook failed to guide the Thunder past the Trail Blazers

Russell Westbrook remains one of the NBA's biggest stars, although he has received considerable criticism for his failure to transform the Thunder into contenders. Since the departure of Kevin Durant in 2016, Westbrook and the Thunder have failed to win a single playoff series - and this season's exit to the Trail Blazers was especially frustrating.

Due to this, some around the NBA have linked Westbrook with a surprise trade, and Metro Bet is reporting that Phoenix and Los Angeles are among the possible destinations:

Phoenix would certainly have the pieces to land Westbrook as they could dangle whatever pick they get in the lottery and even Devin Booker. The idea would be to accelerate the Suns' process into turning themselves into a legit playoff team. Westbrook would give Phoenix that opportunity, even if the Suns wouldn't be discussed as a real title contender.

Of course the main team interested in Westbrook if he is indeed put on the market would be the Lakers, as Westbrook is a Los Angeles native and the purple and gold have been fascinated with the prospect of landing him in a trade. The Lakers would need to part with nearly all of their young chips in order to land a player of Westbrook's ilk.

During the 18/19 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third straight campaign, although he shot just 36% from the field during the playoffs.

