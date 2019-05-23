×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Oklahoma City Thunder Roundup: Russell Westbrook could join Lakers, veteran opts in for next season and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
84   //    23 May 2019, 06:41 IST

Will the Thunder consider trading Russell Westbrook?
Will the Thunder consider trading Russell Westbrook?

After another disappointing season, the Oklahoma City Thunder face a pivotal summer. The All-Star pairing of Paul George and Russell Westbrook has failed to transform OKC into Western contenders, and general manager Sam Presti is expected to make drastic changes this summer. Due to this, there are plenty of OKC rumours making the rounds, and here is everything you need to know ahead of the offseason.

Russell Westbrook interesting the Lakers and Suns

Russell Westbrook failed to guide the Thunder past the Trail Blazers
Russell Westbrook failed to guide the Thunder past the Trail Blazers

Russell Westbrook remains one of the NBA's biggest stars, although he has received considerable criticism for his failure to transform the Thunder into contenders. Since the departure of Kevin Durant in 2016, Westbrook and the Thunder have failed to win a single playoff series - and this season's exit to the Trail Blazers was especially frustrating.

Due to this, some around the NBA have linked Westbrook with a surprise trade, and Metro Bet is reporting that Phoenix and Los Angeles are among the possible destinations:

Phoenix would certainly have the pieces to land Westbrook as they could dangle whatever pick they get in the lottery and even Devin Booker. The idea would be to accelerate the Suns' process into turning themselves into a legit playoff team. Westbrook would give Phoenix that opportunity, even if the Suns wouldn't be discussed as a real title contender.
Of course the main team interested in Westbrook if he is indeed put on the market would be the Lakers, as Westbrook is a Los Angeles native and the purple and gold have been fascinated with the prospect of landing him in a trade. The Lakers would need to part with nearly all of their young chips in order to land a player of Westbrook's ilk. 

During the 18/19 season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third straight campaign, although he shot just 36% from the field during the playoffs.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Russell Westbrook Dennis Schroder NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
NBA Rumors: The Oklahoma City Thunder could break up their All-Star duo
RELATED STORY
3 Jersey Numbers That The Oklahoma City Thunder Should Retire
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder could be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, May 8th: Oklahoma City Thunder duo undergo surgery, Klay Thompson wants out of Golden State and more 
RELATED STORY
Remembering Carmelo Anthony's 3 best games for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA News Roundup, Wednesday, April 24th: Russell Westbrook's leadership criticized, Luke Walton wasn't fired by Lakers, and more
RELATED STORY
Carmelo Anthony: Remembering 3 of Melo's worst games for the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade: 3 contracts the Oklahoma City Thunder need to offload this summer
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder; Westbrook makes history; Lillard impresses; McCollum disappoints again
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time starting 5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us