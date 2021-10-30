Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Oklahoma City Thunder face off against the Golden State Warriors for the second time this season. The Thunder lost their first matchup last Tuesday and have revenge on their minds as they visit the Warriors at Chase Center on Saturday.

The Thunder finally won their first game of the season on Wednesday when they defeated the mighty LA Lakers, 123-115. Oklahoma City battled back from a 26-point deficit to win the game, the largest comeback in franchise history. Entering Saturday's matchup, the Thunder are looking to get back at the Warriors after suffering a 106-98 defeat at home last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost their first game of the season on Thursday, 104-101 in overtime, at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State blew a big lead in the second half before going cold in overtime. The Warriors have now shifted their focus to the OKC Thunder for their second matchup of the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder will have four players out against the Golden State Warriors. They are Vit Krejci, Tre Mann, Paul Watson and Aaron Wiggins. Krejci and Mann are currently assigned to the Thunder's G-League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

Meanwhile, Watson and Wiggins have signed two-day deals, so their appearances for the Thunder will be limited. They were also assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Derrick Favors, who was rested against the Warriors on Tuesday, is available to play on Saturday. Favors returned from his one-game absence in the comeback win over the LA Lakers. He finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds.

Player Status Reason Vit Krejci Out G League Tre Mann Out G League Paul Watson Out G League Aaron Wiggins Out G League

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors have six players on their injury report for the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jonathan Kuminga is listed as probable while Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson are questionable. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are still out, as well as Jeff Dowtin, who is currently assigned to the Warriors' G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Kuminga, who is nursing a knee injury, has been cleared for full practice and it is possible for him to make his NBA debut against the Thunder. Meanwhile, Lee and Toscana-Anderson are dealing with a right shoulder contusion and sprained left ankle, respectively.

Thompson and Wiseman are still recovering from their offseason surgeries. They are expected to make their season debut at some point in December or January. The Golden State Warriors depth has been in question for the past two seasons, but they now have that luxury despite six players on the injury report.

Player Status Reason Jeff Dowtin Out G League Jonathan Kuminga Probable Right Patellar Tendon Sprain Damion Lee Questionable Right Shoulder Contusion Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Tendon Surgery Juan Toscano-Anderson Questionable Left Ankle Sprain James Wiseman Out Right Knee Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to start their usual lineup consisting of guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey. Gilgeous-Alexander has become the go-to scorer for the Thunder while Giddey is starting to get comfortable.

Lugentz Dort and Darius Bazley will be the starting forwards along with Derrick Favors at center. Favors did not play against the Golden State Warriors in their first matchup. He was rested while rookie big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl took over his position.

Players like Kenrich Williams, Theo Maledon, Mike Muscala and Aleksei Pokusevski are likely to get minutes. The Thunder played well against the Warriors in their first matchup, but faded away in the final quarter.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' usual starting five has Stephen Curry running the show while Jordan Poole plays alongside him in the backcourt. Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney complete the frontcourt.

With Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson listed as questionable, expect additional minutes for role players such as Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica, Moses Moody and Gary Payton II. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga could also make his debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder and earn several minutes of playing time due to the number of injured players.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

Oklahoma City Thunder

Point Guard - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Shooting Guard - Josh Giddey | Small Forward - Lugentz Dort| Power Forward - Darius Bazley | Center - Derrick Favors

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

