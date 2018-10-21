Opinion: Michael Jordan, the face of NBA

Michael Jordan in Paris to Mark 30 Years of Air Jordan at Palais 23.

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is considered to be the greatest player in the history of the game, anyone who loves basketball knows about him. Born February 17, 1963, Brooklyn, New York, he went to the University of North Carolina in 1981.

In 1984 Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls. He quickly became a fan favorite and would go on to be voted Rookie of the Year and the rest is history. He played 15 NBA seasons in total, 13 with the Chicago Bulls (1984-1993, then 1994-1998) and two seasons with the Washington Wizards (2001-2003).

Jordan won six NBA championships and became MVP five times in his career before retiring. As said by the legend himself, “You have to do things for yourself before they become a reality".

Michael Jordan #23...

MJ was a complete player, known for his ten scoring titles, retired with the NBA's highest scoring average of 30.1ppg, but many people forget he was also the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987-88. His impeccable shooting, handling of the ball, phenomenal moves and his defensive power decided the outcome of games.

His presence greatly impacted attendance at games. Jordan's athletic ability and his competitiveness sparked a global interest in the game. His contributions on and off the court helped in the popularizing of basketball to new heights. Many athletes followed his footsteps to greatness such as Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, and Dwayne Wade. Jordan was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Off the court, 'His Airness' has been ranked as the highest-paid athlete of all time, with estimated career earnings of $1.85 billion, thanks to his ownership of the Charlotte Hornets and his Air Jordan brand. Apart from that, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016.

NBA is one of the most popular sports league in the world and it wouldn't be possible without the contributions of Jordan. His influence on basketball was greater than any other player in NBA history.

