Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets is one of 12 scheduled NBA games on Saturday. It's the second meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Nets earning a 124-104 victory on Nov. 14. On that note, let's look at the preview for Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets, including the prediction and betting tips.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 29 points, five rebounds and nine assists in Brooklyn's win over the Magic. Mikal Bridges contributed 21 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Cameron Johnson added 20 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Franz Wagner had a team-high 21 points with eight rebounds and five assists for Orlando. Paolo Banchero struggled with 19 points on 16 shots, while Goga Bitadze added 14 points as the starter in place of the injured Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets is set for Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and YES Network in Brooklyn.

Moneyline: Magic (+105) vs Nets (-125)

Spread: Magic +1.5 (-110) vs Nets -1.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic -115 (o222.5) vs Nets -105 (u222.5)

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets preview

Saturday's game is the 129th meeting between the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets. The Magic are ahead 69-59 in the all-time head-to-head matchup against the Nets, but Brooklyn has dominated the last 10 matchups, winning seven.

The Magic are among the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, with a 14-5 record and are on a nine-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Nets are just 9-9 and have been inconsistent to start the campaign.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets predicted lineups

The Orlando Magic have two players listed as out and one tagged as questionable. Coach Jamahl Mosley is expected to use a starting lineup consisting of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have five injured players who might not suit up against the Magic. Coach Jacque Vaughn could use a starting five of Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Nic Claxton.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Mikal Bridges is slightly favored to go under 22.5 points, which is below his scoring average of 21.8 points per game this season. Bridges has scored over 22.5 points in two of his last five games but has gone under in his last three contests.

Franz Wagner has an over/under of 19.5 points for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Wagner is averaging 20.7 points per game this season and is favored to go over 19.5 points. He has gone over 19.5 points in four of his last five games.

Nic Claxton is heavily favored to go under 2.5 blocks against the Orlando Magic. Claxton is averaging 2.8 blocks per game this season and has swatted over 2.5 blocks in three of his past five performances.

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The Brooklyn Nets are slightly favored to get the win over the Orlando Magic and snap their nine-game winning streak. If the Magic remain underdogs, it might be best to bet on them, as they have been playing fabulous basketball for the entire November.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Magic to get the win even though the Nets are the favorites. The Magic are also predicted to cover the spread and are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games.

