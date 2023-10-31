Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (31st October)

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers is one of only three games on Halloween night in the NBA.

The Magic are looking to bounce back after losing their first game of the season on Monday against the LA Lakers. The Clippers, on the other hand, might have a limited number of players due to the James Harden trade.

Six Magic players scored in double figures in their 106-103 loss to the Lakers, led by Gary Harris with 17 points off the bench. Paolo Banchero, however, struggled with his shot the entire game, finishing with just nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Clippers are coming off a huge 123-83 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 21 points, while Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 19 points. Four more players scored in double figures to help the team win its second game of the season.

Also Read: How much money does James Harden make per second with LA Clippers? Exploring 'The Beard's' salary with Western Conference contenders

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Game Details

Teams: Orlando Magic (2-1) vs. LA Clippers (2-1)

Date and Time: Oct. 31, 2023 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers Game Preview

The Orlando Magic have not made the playoffs in the past three years, but are equipped to at least make a run for a play-in tournament spot this season. The Magic have a great core of young players such as Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers are hoping to finally have a fully healthy roster for an entire season.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have not played together long enough to know if they can really do it in the playoffs. Russell Westbrook was brought in to stabilize the team, while the addition of James Harden should be an insurance for a potential championship run.

The Clippers have the advantage over the Magic in terms of all-time head-to-head matchup. They are 35-32 against Orlando, but the Magic swept their season series last season.

Also Read: "Is that man ever gonna stay on a team?" - NBA fans in frenzy as James Harden reportedly finds his way to Clippers

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers odds and predictions

Moneyline: Magic (+260) vs Clippers (-323)

Spread: Magic +5.5 (-110) vs Clippers -5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (o217.5) vs Clippers (u217.5)

Who is the favorite to win the Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers matchup on Halloween night? The Clippers are favored to win over the Magic. They are likely getting the win since they have more rest since Orlando is playing in the second game of a back-to-back.

Also Read: "Went to war with a tanking Magic team" - NBA fans roast championship aspirants LA Lakers as they barely squeeze past Orlando

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers players to watch

The Orlando Magic are playing their second game of back-to-back, so some of their players might not have the legs to make things interesting on Tuesday. However, Paolo Banchero is coming off a very tough shooting night, so he should be looking to have a bounce-back performance.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be the players to watch for the LA Clippers. Leonard and George are on a tear to start the season and fans should just appreciate it when they are playing together. The addition of James Harden certainly makes things more interesting moving forward.

Also Read: Hilarity ensues as Giannis Antetokounmpo brings out Hulk Halloween costume during media session - "Don't be scared come on"