Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for February 6 | 2023-24 NBA season

The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat are set to face each other for the fourth and final time this season on Tuesday night at the Kaseya Center. The Heat won the first two matchups of the season, while the Magic got one back in their most recent encounter on Jan. 21.

Orlando and Miami are two of the playoff-contending teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Magic are ahead of the Heat by just one game in the standings. Miami has been struggling recently with just two wins in their last 10 games.

Tuesday's game is also the 138th regular-season meeting between the two Florida franchises since the first-ever one last Nov. 28, 1989. The Heat have dominated the all-time matchup with a record of 78-59 and have also beaten the Magic seven out of the last 10 games.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat Injury Reports for Feb. 6, 2024

The Orlando Magic have been relatively healthy this season, with no serious injuries to their top players. Franz Wagner missed eight games back in January due to a sprained ankle, while Wendell Carter Jr. was out for six weeks after a hand injury in early November.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat had a worse fate than the Magic in terms of injuries. Jimmy Butler missed a bunch of games last month that might have caused their struggles, while Tyler Herro had an ankle problem early in the season. Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin have been plagued by injuries as well.

Orlando Magic injury report for Feb. 6

The Orlando Magic have a clean slate for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. They have no injured players listed for the matchup, but three players are out and won't suit up. Kevon Harris, Jett Howard and Trevelin Queen are all assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury Kevon Harris Out G League Assignment Jett Howard Out G League Assignment Trevelin Queen Out G League Assignment

Miami Heat injury report for Feb. 6

The Miami Heat have three players listed as injured against the Orlando Magic. Dru Smith remains out for the season following right knee surgery, while Duncan Robinson is questionable and will need to get cleared by the NBA's concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro is tagged as probable and will likely suit up on Tuesday at home. Herro is dealing with a migraine headache, while R.J. Hampton has been assigned to the NBA G League.

Player Status Injury R.J. Hampton Out G League Assignment Tyler Herro Probable Migraine Headache Duncan Robinson Questionable Concussion Protocol Dru Smith Out Right Knee Surgery

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat?

The Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat game starts at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida in the Miami area and Bally Sports Sun in the Orlando area.

It will also be available on radio stations across the United States via SiriusXM NBA Radio. It's locally available on WYGM 96.9FM and WYGM 740AM in Orlando, and WQAM 560AM and WAQI 710AM in Miami.

Live streaming options include FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are paid subscriptions.

