Paul George claims he will win a title for the LA Clippers, "That's what I owe this organization"

The LA Clippers had a disappointing last season, to say the least, after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. However, their six-time all-star, Paul George, will be looking to rebound in his second season with the Clippers as he believes he owes the organization a championship per Jovan Buha.

Paul George: “I owe them a trophy. That’s what I owe this organization.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 10, 2020

George originally only signed a two-year deal with the LA Clippers when he came in for the start of the 2019-2020 season. After just one season with the Clippers, the 30-year-old said he wanted to finish his career in his hometown of Los Angeles. Paul George made that clear earlier today, as he signed a 4-year, $190 million extension via Adrian Wojnarowski.

Paul George is out to get the Clippers their first NBA championship.

The LA Clippers were looked at as one of the favorites to win the championship all regular season and continued to be looked at as such all the way until the final whistle blew in Game 7 vs. the Denver Nuggets. even though Paul George was having his worst scoring regular season as a professional. While George averaged 21.5 points per game last season, it was his lowest average in a full season since the 2012-13 season. His scoring average dipped even lower in the playoffs with 20.2 points per game.

The five-time member of the All-NBA team will be looking to prove himself after facing many challenges on and off the court last season. Paul George believed he and superstar teammate, Kawhi Leonard, will have a better feel for each in their second year. Also, having a new head coach this upcoming season, in Ty Lue, George will make sure he has a more assertive role in the offense.

One of the keys for Paul George to pay his championship dues to the LA Clippers will be their ability to play perimeter defense and guard players such as LeBron James and a healthy Stephen Curry. George will need to prove he can still defend to the level of a four-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team.

Paul George is set to begin his 11th NBA season tomorrow against the LA Lakers. We will see if George can take the Clippers to the promise land and earn back his nickname, "Playoff P."

