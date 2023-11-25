Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and betting tips: | November 25, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping to end a two-game slide when they visit the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Philly dropped back-to-back games to Cleveland on Tuesday and to Minnesota on Wednesday to drop their record to 10-5. Joel Embiid sat out the Timberwolves game due to a sore left hip. The reigning MVP could be back against Oklahoma as Embiid’s status has been upgraded to probable.

The Thunder is one of three teams who are on a six-game winning streak in the NBA. They have also won nine out of their last 10 games and hold an 11-4 record, which is second in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing like he’s going to the All-Star game for the second straight season.

Last season, the 76ers and the Thunder went 1-1 in their head-to-head games. Both have vastly retooled their rosters, with James Harden no longer playing alongside Embiid. In his stead, Tyrese Maxey has been playing like an All-Star guard.

The Thunder, meanwhile, will have Chet Holmgren this time. This will be the lanky forward’s first game against arguably the best big man in the NBA. How he fares against “The Process” could determine the winner of Friday night’s matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (10-5) vs. OKC Thunder (11-4)

Date and Time: November 25, 2023 | 5:00 AM ET

Venue: Paycom Center, | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

Despite losing James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they didn’t miss the former MVP. Tyrese Maxey seems to be the early frontrunner for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. Joel Embiid has already dubbed him “the franchise player” of the 76ers when his time is done.

Maxey, though, will have to show he can carry the team when Embiid is out or dealing with an injury.

Many predicted that the Thunder would be so much better after their development over the last three years and the availability of Chet Holmgren. The former Gonzaga star is playing like a legitimate contender for the Rookie of the Year award over No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is remarkably playing even better than last year’s All-NBA season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Predicted starting lineups

76ers coach Nick Nurse could return to a small-ball starting unit if Embiid is unavailable. He could have Nic Batum, Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris Sr., Tyrese Maxey and De’Anthony Melton line up for tip-off. If the reigning MVP is cleared to play, he gets his usual spot while Morris Sr. goes to the bench.

Mark Daigneault will have to tinker with his first five since Jalen Williams is out with a left hip strain. Williams has been a staple in the Thunder’s opening lineup whenever he’s available. Without him, Daigneault could roll out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

“SGA” leads the OKC Thunder with 30.4 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 31.5. Bettors get -111 for over and -110 for under. He has hit at least 31 points in five out of his last 10 games. Without Jalen Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander could score over 31 points.

Joel Embiid is looking to win the NBA scoring title for the third straight season. He is averaging 31.9 PPG, which tops the league again. The over/under points prop for him is 32.5. Bettors get -105 for over and -115 for under. “The Process” has hit at least 32 points in seven out of his last 10 games. If Embiid is healthy, he might go over 32 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The moneyline for the 76ers is -116 while it’s -102 for the Thunder. Philly is just a -1 favorite against Oklahoma.

Losing Jalen Williams will be crucial for the OKC Thunder. He is Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer with 17.5 PPG and probably its most versatile defender. Williams often plays center to allow Chet Holmgren to roam as a help defender.

The Thunder has been playing extremely well but they have a shadow looming over their head with the NBA’s investigation of Josh Giddey. If they can keep that distraction out, they should be engaged in a nip-and-tuck affair with the 76ers.

Oklahoma may be the hosts but Philly could walk away with the victory against the spread.