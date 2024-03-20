Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 20, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns matchup is one of eight games scheduled for NBA Wednesday. It's the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Sixers are looking to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Philly won the first matchup 112-100 on Nov. 4 at the Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid was healthy at the time, leading the Sixers with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 22 points and 10 assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 points.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were out, leaving Kevin Durant as the only healthy star for the Suns. The tide has turned for Phoenix this time around with all three players healthy, while Embiid is out for the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns game is on Wednesday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It starts at 10:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, and Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona's Family Sports in Phoenix.

Moneyline: Sixers (+305) vs Suns (-375)

Spread: Sixers +8 (-110) vs Suns -8 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sixers o220 (-110) vs Suns u220 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are adjusting to the absence of Joel Embiid, who is making progress after undergoing knee surgery last month. They have reeled in two straight wins and are back to No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns remain inconsistent with five wins in their last 10 games. The Suns are coming off a resounding defeat to the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks. Kevin Durant's cold streak is also a concern for Phoenix, who sits eighth in the West.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Philadelphia 76ers have five players on the injury report, four of whom are listed as out. If Tobias Harris, who is questionable, gets cleared, here's how Nick Nurse could line up:

PG: Kyle Lowry | SG: Tyrese Maxey | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Tobias Harris | C: Mo Bamba

If Harris can't play, Nicolas Batum is expected to start in his place. Paul Reed, Buddy Hield, KJ Martin and Cameron Payne are also part of Nurse's current rotation.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have three players on the injury report. Coach Frank Vogel is expected to his current starting lineup of:

PG: Devin Booker | SG: Bradley Beal | SF: Grayson Allen | PF: Kevin Durant | C: Jusuf Nurkic

Royce O'Neale and Eric Gordon are the first two players off the bench followed by Bol Bol, Drew Eubanks and Ish Wainwright.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is just below his season average. Bet on Maxey to go over and stay hot after his third straight 30-point game on Monday.

Kevin Durant is favored to go over 24.5 points despite his current cold streak. He's one of the best scorers ever, so he will be out of his slump soon. Place your bets on him, and take the odds for him to score at least 25 points against Phoenix.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns prediction

The Phoenix Suns are the favorites to beat the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns might be struggling at the moment but have a healthier roster. They also have the homecourt advantage against a short-handed Sixers team.

Oddsmakers predict the Suns will get the win and cover the spread and the total to go over 220 points.

