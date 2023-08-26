Philippines vs Angola Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup just started, but it's already a do-or-die game for the Philippines and Angola on Sunday. Let's take a look and preview the must-win matchup for both teams, including game predictions, odds and rosters.

Gilas Pilipinas came up short on Friday in their opening game against the Dominican Republic. The game was back-and-forth action before Jordan Clarkson fouled out with 3:30 left. Karl-Anthony Towns took over to lead his team to a 87-81 win.

Meanwhile, Angola also kept their game against Italy close in the first three quarters. However, they ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, scoring just 10 points in the final period to fall 81-67 to Italy. Childe Dundao had 19 points, but it was not enough to seal all three points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "It’s the craziest experience" - Shaquille O'Neal's fashionably late entrance gifts two college DJs the chance to wow thousands of fans

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

The Philippines were outclassed in the final three minutes of their loss to the Dominican Republic.

Jordan Clarkson fouled out with 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He also had eight turnovers, while June Mar Fajardo added 16 points and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Angola was very close to an upset against Italy. They kept up with Gli Azzurri in the first three quarters before losing the battle in the final quarter. It was a great performance from the African nation, showing vast improvement from their last appearance at the FIBA World Cup.

Also Read: "He's like everyone one of my Mexican uncles at a wedding" - NBA fans can't help cracking up as video of drunk Nikola Jokic surfaces

Philippines vs Angola FIBA World Cup prediction and odds

The Philippines vs Angola looks to be an even matchup after their first game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Both of their losses were close games, and they're both capable of winning Sunday's game.

Gilas Pilipinas has the obvious homecourt advantage, but Angola could use their raw athleticism to make it a hard-fought contest.

Moneyline: Philippines -325, Wizards +260

Over/Under: 158 (O: -108, U: -112)

Against The Spread: Philippines -8.5 (-108), Angola +8.5 (-112)

Philippines roster

Rhenz Abando

Japeth Aguilar

Jordan Clarkson

AJ Edu

June Mar Fajardo

Jamie Malonzo

CJ Perez

RR Pogoy

Dwight Ramos

Kiefer Ravena

Kai Sotto

Scottie Thompson

Angola roster

Jilson Bango

Silvio De Sousa

Gerson Domingos

Childe Dundao

Joao Fernandes

Bruno Fernando

Eduardo Francisco

Gerson Goncalves

Kevin Kokila

Dimitri Maconda

Antonio Monteiro

Leonel Paulo

Also Read: "World Champions of what?" - 5-time Diamond League champ Noah Lyles takes a dig at NBA's 'World Champions' title

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)