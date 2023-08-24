Philippines vs Dominican Republic Basketball Preview: Prediction, rosters and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The Philippines are set to start their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign against the Dominican Republic on Friday, August 25. The two teams from Group A are set to face off at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

Gilas Pilipinas had a mixed bag of results in their seven tune-up games in preparation for the FIBA World Cup. They won four of their first five exhibition games before losing their final two against Montenegro and Mexico.

On the other hand, the Dominican Republic only won one of their four tune-up games. They lost to Puerto Rico, Latvia and Spain, all of which were fairly close contests. Their lone win came against one of the favorites to win the World Cup, Canada.

2023 FIBA World Cup game preview

The Philippines are currently ranked 40th in the world heading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup. They are making their third-straight appearance in the competition but are looking to bounce back after a disappointing win-less campaign in 2019.

Gilas Pilipinas will have one NBA player on their roster, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz. Clarkson has Filipino blood but plays a naturalized player due to not getting his Philippine passport before the age of 16. Nevertheless, he's expected to provide a spark on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic are also making their third straight appearance in the FIBA World Cup. They finished 13th in 2014 and 16th in 2019, so they are likely going to a better end to this year's campaign.

While the Philippines have Clarkson, the Dominicans boast three-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns is making his return to the national team after missing several tournaments to focus on his professional career.

Philippines vs Dominican Republic FIBA World Cup prediction

Gilas Pilipinas' goal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is to finish with the best record among other Asian countries for an outright qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, they are going to have a tough time against the Dominican Republic.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA and could pose a threat against Filipino centers such as June Mar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Kai Sotto. With many hometown fans cheering the Philippines, expect them to put up a valiant fight in a loss to the Dominican Republic

Philippines' roster

Rhenz Abando

Japeth Aguilar

Jordan Clarkson

AJ Edu

June Mar Fajardo

Jamie Malonzo

CJ Perez

RR Pogoy

Dwight Ramos

Kiefer Ravena

Kai Sotto

Scottie Thompson

Dominican Republic's roster

Angel Delgado

Andres Feliz

LJ Figueroa

Victor Liz

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Antonio Pena

Lester Quinones

Gelvis Solano

Gerardo Suero

Karl-Anthony Towns

Eloy Vargas

