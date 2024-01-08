Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts for Jan. 8, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers will complete their respective back-to-back sets when they collide at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Both teams are coming off defeats in the first game of their back-to-back. The Suns were in control for the majority of the game vs the Memphis Grizzlies, but eventually lost by six (121-115).

For their part, the Clippers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end after their defeat to their rivals, the Lakers, on Sunday (106-103). The Clippers had the chance to force overtime, but Norman Powell missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Phoenix and LA have gone different directions lately, but both teams are considered legit title contenders. After losing nine of their previous 12, the Suns have now won five of their past seven, thus they are ninth in the West with 19 wins and 17 losses.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have won 22 of their first 35 games and five of their past six and are fourth in the standings, just three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves (25-10), who lead the way in the West.

Injuries for Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers

Both teams have yet to release their official injury reports, since they both played Sunday. However, the Suns could have a few players unavailable.

Phoenix Suns injuries for January 8, 2024

The Phoenix Suns have three players listed as game-time decisions, according to ESPN. Eric Gordon (knee), Nassir Little (knee) and Bol Bol (ankle) were all out against the Grizzlies, but could return on Monday. Meanwhile, Damion Lee has no timetable for his return, as he is recovering from a right meniscus surgery he had in September.

LA Clippers injuries for January 8, 2024

Moussa Diabate remains out for the LA Clippers, as he is dealing with a right hand fracture.

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for January 8, 2024

Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are expected to start for the Suns in the guard positions, with Grayson Allen as the small forward, Kevin Durant as the power forward and Jusuf Nurkic as the center.

Phoenix Suns depth chart G G F F C Bradley Beal Devin Booker Yuta Watanabe Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic Jordan Goodwin Grayson Allen Keita Bates-Diop Chimezie Metu Drew Eubanks Josh Okogie Eric Gordon Nassir Little Bol Bol Theo Maledon Damion Lee Udoka Azubuike

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart for Jan. 8, 2024

James Harden and Terrance Mann will be the starting guards for the Clippers, with Paul George as the small forward, Kawhi Leonard as the power forward and Ivica Zubac as the starting center.

LA Clippers depth chart G G F F C Russell Westbrook Terance Mann Paul George Kawhi Leonard Ivica Zubac James Harden Norman Powell Moussa Diabate PJ Tucker Mason Plumlee Brandon Boston Jr. Bones Hyland Daniel Theis Jordan Miller Amir Coffey Kobe Brown Joshua Primo Xavier Moon

Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers key matchups

This is a battle between NBA megastars, as the Suns' Big Three (Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant) will take on the Clippers' Big Four (James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard).

Durant and Booker continue to work on chemistry with Beal, who missed the majority of games this season, but has started finding his fit in the rotation lately.

On the other hand, with Westbrook coming off the bench, the Clippers have built chemistry and have been playing consistent basketball on both ends.