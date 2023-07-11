Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The New Orleans Pelicans collide with the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Tuesday, for their third game in the NBA Summer League.
New Orleans brought quite an experienced squad, with only two players under the age of 21. However, the Pelicans suffered a devastating 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7. They then scraped a hard-fought 94-86 win over the Golden State Warriors on July 9.
The Suns, meanwhile, had time to play one meeting in the Summer League, and suffered an 84-75 loss to Milwaukee Bucks.
Prediction: New Orleans hasn't been playing its best basketball of late. The team finished poorly in the league, missed the playoffs, and had a poor start in the NBA Summer League. They are now 1-1 in Summer League play after a recent win over the Golden State Warriors.
Phoenix, in turn, played well against Milwaukee. The Arizona team blundered into the third quarter and managed a narrow win eventuy (the Suns won the first half 50-40). The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost the four of their last six head-to-head matches, so weexpect the Suns to win this one.
Players to watch: Dyson Daniels (Pelicans) and Toumani Camara (Suns)
Dyson Daniels had a double-double against the Warriors in 29 minutes of play. He put up 17 points and 15 rebounds.
The effort on the glass was what stood out about Dyson Daniels’ performance. He said he focused on that heading into the matchup.
“We had a few small lineups out there tonight, so for me, something I do well is rebound. I think you know when I’m able to get the rebound and push the pace, we’re able to get transition buckets... and that’s what I’m really good at. So for me, it’s just crashing the glass.”
On the contrary, all eyes were on 20-year-old Belgian forward Toumani Kamara in the Suns/Bucks game, and Kamara did not disappoint. Selected 52nd overall in June’s NBA draft, the rookie opened the first quarter with 11 points and five rebounds. He finished the game with 20 points and eight rebounds to make a statement that he’s NBA-ready.
Camara, known primarily for his defense, impressed with display of offensive tools in his arsenal. On top of some spot-up situations with his 3, the wing showed some of his big man skills, too. Expect him to continue that way vs the Pelicans.
New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League roster
Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League roster
Toumani Kamara believes he belongs to the NBA
After his impressive showing in his NBA Summer League debut, Toumani Kamara was confident he can find his place in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns.
He said:
“I think I showed that I belong in this league. There are some small details that I need to pay more attention to like boxing out and I think their (Bucks) offensive rebounding is what beat us.”
With the Suns stacked in offense with the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Camara’s defensive ability will prove crucial.
Suns NBA Summer League coach Quinton Crawford said:
“He is embracing all the challenges at the different positions I am putting him at. I ask him to guard Tacko Fall, he doesn’t shrug his shoulders. He is going to do whatever we ask of him.”
With the recent signings of Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe, Camara will have to earn his playing time on a team fighting for the NBA championship.
“He is a good player and is going to do whatever it takes to win,” Crawford said. “If he can continue to be a good screener and roller he is going to have a long NBA career.”
