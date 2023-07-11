Basketball
  • Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 11, 2023 13:10 GMT
Toumani Camara Suns vs Bucks Summer League Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images
The New Orleans Pelicans collide with the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Tuesday, for their third game in the NBA Summer League.

New Orleans brought quite an experienced squad, with only two players under the age of 21. However, the Pelicans suffered a devastating 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7. They then scraped a hard-fought 94-86 win over the Golden State Warriors on July 9.

The Suns, meanwhile, had time to play one meeting in the Summer League, and suffered an 84-75 loss to Milwaukee Bucks.

Prediction: New Orleans hasn't been playing its best basketball of late. The team finished poorly in the league, missed the playoffs, and had a poor start in the NBA Summer League. They are now 1-1 in Summer League play after a recent win over the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix, in turn, played well against Milwaukee. The Arizona team blundered into the third quarter and managed a narrow win eventuy (the Suns won the first half 50-40). The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost the four of their last six head-to-head matches, so weexpect the Suns to win this one.

Players to watch: Dyson Daniels (Pelicans) and Toumani Camara (Suns)

Dyson Daniels had a double-double against the Warriors in 29 minutes of play. He put up 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The effort on the glass was what stood out about Dyson Daniels’ performance. He said he focused on that heading into the matchup.

“We had a few small lineups out there tonight, so for me, something I do well is rebound. I think you know when I’m able to get the rebound and push the pace, we’re able to get transition buckets... and that’s what I’m really good at. So for me, it’s just crashing the glass.”

On the contrary, all eyes were on 20-year-old Belgian forward Toumani Kamara in the Suns/Bucks game, and Kamara did not disappoint. Selected 52nd overall in June’s NBA draft, the rookie opened the first quarter with 11 points and five rebounds. He finished the game with 20 points and eight rebounds to make a statement that he’s NBA-ready.

Camara, known primarily for his defense, impressed with display of offensive tools in his arsenal. On top of some spot-up situations with his 3, the wing showed some of his big man skills, too. Expect him to continue that way vs the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Dereon Seabron0G6-5183 lbsMAY 26, 2000231North Carolina StateSigned On 09/09/22
Dyson Daniels11G6-8200 lbsMAR 17, 2003201NBA G League Ignite#8 Pick In 2022 Draft
Karlo Matkovic12F-C6-11231 lbsMAR 30, 200122RCedevita Olimpija
Jalen Crutcher18G6-2175 lbsJUL 18, 199923RDayton
Izaiah Brockington21G6-4200 lbsJUL 12, 199923RIowa State
Jordan Hawkins24G6-5195 lbsAPR 29, 200221RConnecticut#14 Pick In 2023 Draft
Frank Bartley IV29G6-3215 lbsFEB 25, 199429RLouisiana-Lafayette
Tevian Jones30G-F6-7220 lbsJUN 29, 200023RSouthern Utah
E.J. Liddell32F6-6240 lbsDEC 18, 2000221Ohio State#41 Pick In 2022 Draft
Landers Nolley II34G-F6-7220 lbsMAR 05, 200023RCincinnati
Garrison Brooks36F-C6-10240 lbsJUN 29, 199924RMississippi State
Kamaka Hepa43F6-10215 lbsJAN 27, 200023RHawaii
Liam Robbins55C7-0250 lbsJUL 12, 199923RVanderbilt

Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER#POSHEIGHTWEIGHTBIRTHDATEAGEEXPSCHOOLHOW ACQUIRED
Barry Brown Jr.LbsJAN 01, 199528R
Jordan Goodwin4G6-3200 lbsOCT 23, 1998242St. LouisTraded From WAS On 06/23/23
Eron Gordon8G6-3200 lbsNOV 07, 199725RValparaiso
Marcus Carr16G6-2200 lbsJUN 06, 199924RTexas
Savion Flagg17F6-8225 lbsMAY 06, 199924RSam Houston State
Louis Olinde19F6-10188 lbsMAR 19, 199825RGermany
Toumani Camara20F6-8220 lbsMAY 08, 200023RDayton#52 Pick In 2023 Draft
Grant Sherfield25G6-2203 lbsOCT 29, 199923ROklahoma
Keanu Pinder26C6-9214 lbsMAY 28, 199528RArizona
Eugene German28G6-0185 lbsDEC 02, 199725RNorthern Illinois
Jawun Evans30G6-0185 lbsJUL 26, 1996262Oklahoma State
Gabe Brown40F6-8207 lbsMAR 05, 200023RMichigan State
Barry Brown Jr.45G6-2193 lbsDEC 21, 199626RKansas State
Trey Jemison55C6-11260 lbsNOV 28, 199923RUAB
Hunter Hale77G6-4170 lbsJUN 25, 199726RWinthrop

Toumani Kamara believes he belongs to the NBA

After his impressive showing in his NBA Summer League debut, Toumani Kamara was confident he can find his place in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns.

He said:

“I think I showed that I belong in this league. There are some small details that I need to pay more attention to like boxing out and I think their (Bucks) offensive rebounding is what beat us.”

With the Suns stacked in offense with the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Camara’s defensive ability will prove crucial.

Suns NBA Summer League coach Quinton Crawford said:

“He is embracing all the challenges at the different positions I am putting him at. I ask him to guard Tacko Fall, he doesn’t shrug his shoulders. He is going to do whatever we ask of him.”

With the recent signings of Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe, Camara will have to earn his playing time on a team fighting for the NBA championship.

“He is a good player and is going to do whatever it takes to win,” Crawford said. “If he can continue to be a good screener and roller he is going to have a long NBA career.”
