Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League 2023 (11th July, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

The New Orleans Pelicans collide with the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Tuesday, for their third game in the NBA Summer League.

New Orleans brought quite an experienced squad, with only two players under the age of 21. However, the Pelicans suffered a devastating 102-88 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on July 7. They then scraped a hard-fought 94-86 win over the Golden State Warriors on July 9.

The Suns, meanwhile, had time to play one meeting in the Summer League, and suffered an 84-75 loss to Milwaukee Bucks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prediction: New Orleans hasn't been playing its best basketball of late. The team finished poorly in the league, missed the playoffs, and had a poor start in the NBA Summer League. They are now 1-1 in Summer League play after a recent win over the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix, in turn, played well against Milwaukee. The Arizona team blundered into the third quarter and managed a narrow win eventuy (the Suns won the first half 50-40). The Pelicans, meanwhile, have lost the four of their last six head-to-head matches, so weexpect the Suns to win this one.

Players to watch: Dyson Daniels (Pelicans) and Toumani Camara (Suns)

Dyson Daniels had a double-double against the Warriors in 29 minutes of play. He put up 17 points and 15 rebounds.

The effort on the glass was what stood out about Dyson Daniels’ performance. He said he focused on that heading into the matchup.

“We had a few small lineups out there tonight, so for me, something I do well is rebound. I think you know when I’m able to get the rebound and push the pace, we’re able to get transition buckets... and that’s what I’m really good at. So for me, it’s just crashing the glass.”

On the contrary, all eyes were on 20-year-old Belgian forward Toumani Kamara in the Suns/Bucks game, and Kamara did not disappoint. Selected 52nd overall in June’s NBA draft, the rookie opened the first quarter with 11 points and five rebounds. He finished the game with 20 points and eight rebounds to make a statement that he’s NBA-ready.

Camara, known primarily for his defense, impressed with display of offensive tools in his arsenal. On top of some spot-up situations with his 3, the wing showed some of his big man skills, too. Expect him to continue that way vs the Pelicans.

New Orleans Pelicans NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Dereon Seabron 0 G 6-5 183 lbs MAY 26, 2000 23 1 North Carolina State Signed On 09/09/22 Dyson Daniels 11 G 6-8 200 lbs MAR 17, 2003 20 1 NBA G League Ignite #8 Pick In 2022 Draft Karlo Matkovic 12 F-C 6-11 231 lbs MAR 30, 2001 22 R Cedevita Olimpija Jalen Crutcher 18 G 6-2 175 lbs JUL 18, 1999 23 R Dayton Izaiah Brockington 21 G 6-4 200 lbs JUL 12, 1999 23 R Iowa State Jordan Hawkins 24 G 6-5 195 lbs APR 29, 2002 21 R Connecticut #14 Pick In 2023 Draft Frank Bartley IV 29 G 6-3 215 lbs FEB 25, 1994 29 R Louisiana-Lafayette Tevian Jones 30 G-F 6-7 220 lbs JUN 29, 2000 23 R Southern Utah E.J. Liddell 32 F 6-6 240 lbs DEC 18, 2000 22 1 Ohio State #41 Pick In 2022 Draft Landers Nolley II 34 G-F 6-7 220 lbs MAR 05, 2000 23 R Cincinnati Garrison Brooks 36 F-C 6-10 240 lbs JUN 29, 1999 24 R Mississippi State Kamaka Hepa 43 F 6-10 215 lbs JAN 27, 2000 23 R Hawaii Liam Robbins 55 C 7-0 250 lbs JUL 12, 1999 23 R Vanderbilt

Phoenix Suns NBA Summer League roster

PLAYER # POS HEIGHT WEIGHT BIRTHDATE AGE EXP SCHOOL HOW ACQUIRED Barry Brown Jr. Lbs JAN 01, 1995 28 R Jordan Goodwin 4 G 6-3 200 lbs OCT 23, 1998 24 2 St. Louis Traded From WAS On 06/23/23 Eron Gordon 8 G 6-3 200 lbs NOV 07, 1997 25 R Valparaiso Marcus Carr 16 G 6-2 200 lbs JUN 06, 1999 24 R Texas Savion Flagg 17 F 6-8 225 lbs MAY 06, 1999 24 R Sam Houston State Louis Olinde 19 F 6-10 188 lbs MAR 19, 1998 25 R Germany Toumani Camara 20 F 6-8 220 lbs MAY 08, 2000 23 R Dayton #52 Pick In 2023 Draft Grant Sherfield 25 G 6-2 203 lbs OCT 29, 1999 23 R Oklahoma Keanu Pinder 26 C 6-9 214 lbs MAY 28, 1995 28 R Arizona Eugene German 28 G 6-0 185 lbs DEC 02, 1997 25 R Northern Illinois Jawun Evans 30 G 6-0 185 lbs JUL 26, 1996 26 2 Oklahoma State Gabe Brown 40 F 6-8 207 lbs MAR 05, 2000 23 R Michigan State Barry Brown Jr. 45 G 6-2 193 lbs DEC 21, 1996 26 R Kansas State Trey Jemison 55 C 6-11 260 lbs NOV 28, 1999 23 R UAB Hunter Hale 77 G 6-4 170 lbs JUN 25, 1997 26 R Winthrop

Toumani Kamara believes he belongs to the NBA

After his impressive showing in his NBA Summer League debut, Toumani Kamara was confident he can find his place in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns.

He said:

“I think I showed that I belong in this league. There are some small details that I need to pay more attention to like boxing out and I think their (Bucks) offensive rebounding is what beat us.”

With the Suns stacked in offense with the likes of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, Camara’s defensive ability will prove crucial.

Suns NBA Summer League coach Quinton Crawford said:

“He is embracing all the challenges at the different positions I am putting him at. I ask him to guard Tacko Fall, he doesn’t shrug his shoulders. He is going to do whatever we ask of him.”

With the recent signings of Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe, Camara will have to earn his playing time on a team fighting for the NBA championship.

“He is a good player and is going to do whatever it takes to win,” Crawford said. “If he can continue to be a good screener and roller he is going to have a long NBA career.”

Poll : 0 votes