Photos: J. Cole seen hooping in Nike Kobe 8s at a basketball facility, curious Twitter user questions, "Isn't this n**ga with Puma?"

J. Cole is a popular rapper who's been involved with the NBA on many occasions. He is best known for performing at the halftime show of the 2019 NBA All-Star game.

The rapper loves basketball and plays it professionally. However, his most recent basketball game is somewhat controversial and could potentially get him into trouble.

SLAM Kicks posted a slideshow of J. Cole playing basketball in Nike's Kobe 8s shoes. This usually wouldn't be an issue, but the popular rapper has a contract with Puma. This isn't just a regular contract as he has his signature shoes with the company.

This could cause the rapper a lot of problems with the shoe brand, but we're hoping that things will be fine.

J. Cole wearing Nike shoes is not a good look for Puma

With a market cap of $168 billion, Nike is the biggest footwear company in the entire world. It's way ahead of its competitors as the second place is taken by Adidas, with a market cap of $26.05 billion.

Puma has been in the Top 5 for a long time and is currently the fourth-biggest footwear company. Competing with Nike is almost impossible in 2022, but Puma is doing its best.

In July 2020, J. Cole revealed his plans to play professional basketball. A few days later, the rapper announced his collaboration with Puma and the release of his signature sneakers called the RS-Dreamer.

The rapper's signature shoes were seen in the NBA as well. Several athletes affiliated with Puma wore them, including Kyle Kuzma, DeAndre Ayton, and Danny Green.

Twitter users had interesting reactions to the tweet posted by SLAM. They wondered if J. Cole was allowed to wear Nike shoes due to his contract with another shoe brand.

Some began to question whether he still had a deal with Puma.

Puma has been trying to succeed on the NBA scene for the past few years. The shoe company signed some stars and up-and-coming players, hoping to expand to the most prestigious basketball league in the world.

The popular rapper is wearing shoes from other brands and it is a bad look for the company. It's a way to express that Puma shoes are not good enough for basketball, which could cost him a contract with the company.

J. Cole also appears on the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition cover

NBA 2K is the most popular basketball video game in the world. 2K Sports has established dominance over video games and the latest installment of the game, NBA 2K23, was released just a few days ago.

NBA 2K23 has a special edition with the popular rapper (Image via 2K Sports)

Cole was featured on the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition cover. This is the first time that a rapper has been featured on the cover of a popular video game. While J. Cole does have some basketball experience, he is primarily an artist.

This edition of the video game, however, is only available on current-gen consoles. This means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers cannot obtain it.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar