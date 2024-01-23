Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 23, 2024

There are five games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday, including the Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder. It's the third matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Thunder winning the first two by a wide margin. Let's look at the game preview, prediction and betting tips for Jan. 23.

Oklahoma City dominated the Blazers in the first two games of the season on Nov. 19 and Jan. 11, respectively. It was a 43-point win in Portland, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 28 points, three rebounds and four assists.

The second meeting at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City was even more lopsided. The Thunder got the 139-77 win, which is the largest margin of victory this season so far. It was also the fifth-highest win margin in NBA history.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder game is on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It starts at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus in Oregon and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Blazers (+725) vs Thunder (-1150)

Spread: Blazers +14 (-110) vs Thunder -14 (-110)

Total (O/U): Blazers -110 (o235.5) vs Thunder -110 (u235.5)

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are coming off their second straight loss and 30th defeat of the season. The Blazers were simply no match for the struggling LA Lakers. They have only won three of their last 10 games and are just in the second game of a four-city road trip.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder proved that they could hang with the best team in the Western Conference. The Thunder outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-97 on Saturday. They are back home Tuesday before a three-game road trip to San Antonio, New Orleans and Detroit.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Portland Trail Blazers have three players on their injury report, including Shaedon Sharpe. Head coach Chauncey Billups will likely use a starting five of Malcolm Brogdon, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Jabari Walker and DeAndre Ayton.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder are dealing with just one injury to Olivier Sarr. Head coach Mark Daigneault is expected to use his regular starting lineup consisting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Wiliams and Chet Holmgren.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 30.5 points, which is lower than his season average of 31.1 points per game. It might be safer to bet on SGA to go under because the OKC Thunder are likely blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers again. That means SGA won't be playing a lot of minutes and will sit down early.

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.7 points per game this season, which is higher than his over/under of 19.5 points against the Thunder. Grant is favored to go under since he might not get a ton of playing time once the lead blows up.

Chet Holmgren is favored to go under 2.5 blocks against the Blazers. Holmgren is averaging 2.5 blocks per game this season and has recorded at least three blocks in two of his last five games.

Portland Trail Blazers vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are overwhelming favorites to beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. The first two games of the season between the two teams did not end well for the Blazers, so they have a really slim chance of getting the win.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Thunder will get the win and cover the spread. The total is predicted to go under 235.5 points.

