 Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - January 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings in a rematch of Saturday's NBA game, in which the former prevailed by a scoreline of 125-99. After a slow start, the Trail Blazers have managed to string together a series of wins and now have a comfortable 6-4 record. The Kings, on the other hand, are below the .500 mark, with a 5-6 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings

Date and Time: Wednesday 13th January, 10 PM ET (Thursday, 14th Jan, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 center, Sacramento, California

Portland Trail Blazers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have rallied to win their last 2 games, which includes a landslide victory over Sacramento Kings. The Trail Blazers had a strong off-season, and are one of the prime contenders for the NBA championship. Head coach Terry Stotts will be expecting a big game from his backcourt against the Sacramento Kings. Bosnian center Jusuf Nurkic is also due for a big performance, and fans can expect him to turn it on in this game.

Here's what a @CarmeloAnthony 4th quarter takeover looks like: pic.twitter.com/ng4PYnnkzR — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 12, 2021

Key Player - Damian Lillard

Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers

Advertisement

After a relatively slow start to the season by his lofty standards, Damian Lillard has finally come into his own and has been torching the opposition defenses.

He has quietly averaged 26 points and 6 assists this season and will be licking his lips at the prospect of taking on a weak Sacramento Kings defense.

Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Lineup

G- Damian Lillard, G- CJ McCollum, F- Derrick Jones Jr., F- Robert Covington, C- Enes Kanter

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have failed to get into their groove this season, and as a result have an unimpressive 5-6 record. Head coach Luke Walton will expect a stronger performance against a offensively potent Portland Trail Blazers team, who come into this game on the back of a 2 game winning streak.

The Kings will have to rely on their dynamic point guard De'Aaron Fox for scoring against the Blazers.

"It'll be like a college atmosphere when we can get fans back in there."



🎙 @swipathefox on explaining to the rookies what @Golden1Center would have been like with fans on a game like last night's. pic.twitter.com/XWw6ZZ1GCV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 12, 2021

Key Player- De'Aaron Fox

Sacramento Kings v Houston Rockets

Advertisement

The mercurial guard has been the only silver lining of a dismal Sacramento Kings season so far as he has managed to average 18 points and 5 assists per game. He also come in clutch for the Sacramento Kings, most recently against the Indiana Pacers. If the Sacramento Kings want to stand a chance of winning against the Trail Blazers, they will need a big game from Fox.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G- De'Aaron Fox, G- Buddy Hield, F- Harrison Barnes, F- Marvin Bagley III, C- Richaun Holmes

Trail Blazers vs Kings Match Prediction

The Portland Trail Blazers have found their balance after a few shaky performances, and are the overwhelming favorites to win this fixture. The Sacramento Kings have struggled against good offenses, and it looks unlikely that they will be able to contain this confident looking Portland Trail Blazers outfit.

Where to Watch Trail Blazers vs Kings

The local coverage of the Portland Trail Blazers-Sacramento Kings game will be available on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Northwest. Fans can also live-stream this match-up via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 5 teams that should look to acquire James Harden before the NBA trade deadline