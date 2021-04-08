Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 8th, 2021

The Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers at Vivint Arena tonight as they aim to get back to winning ways following their two-game losing streak.

The Portland Trail Blazers head into this matchup on the back of a disappointing 116-133 loss to the LA Clippers. Damian Lillard was held to just 2-of-11 shooting from the field as he managed to score just 11 points on the night.

CJ McCollum (24 points) and new acquisition Norman Powell (32 points) led the charge for the Blazers instead.

The Utah Jazz, on the other hand, will be going into this contest on the back of a loss. They were defeated in OT by the Phoenix Suns 113-117 in the last game.

They weren't as effective as they are from long-range and converted just 11 shots from downtown. Donovan Mitchell had 41 points and eight rebounds, while Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and claimed 18 rebounds on the night.

Both teams have struggled lately. The Portland Trail Blazers have managed to win just one game in their last three outings, while the Utah Jazz have lost two games in succession.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - Injury Report Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers could be without two starters for the game against the Utah Jazz. Norman Powell is listed as probable due to inflammation in his left big toe, while Jusuf Nurkic is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic (right knee inflammation) is questionable for Thursday's game at Utah. Norman Powell (left big toe inflammation) is probable. — Jason Quick (@jwquick) April 7, 2021

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have ruled out Udoka Azubuike (ankle), Juwan Morgan (calf) and Elijah Hughes for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - Predicted Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable for this game

The Portland Trail Blazers might have to make changes to their lineup if Norman Powell and Jusuf Nurkic fail to make themselves available for this game.

Derrick Jones Jr. is likely to take up Powell's small forward position, while Enes Kanter will play instead of Jusuf Nurkic as the center.

Advertisement

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are likely to start as the two guards as usual, while Robert Covington should be able to retain his position as the power forward.

From the reserves, Carmelo Anthony, Anfernee Simmons and Nassir Little should likely play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Utah Jazz

Mike Conley is likely to be rested for this game due to workload management

The Utah Jazz could make minor changes to their starting five from the last game. Mike Conley is usually rested whenever they play back-to-back games. In that case, Joe Ingles should likely partner Donovan Mitchell on the backcourt.

Meanwhile, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neal and Rudy Gobert will likely retain their places as the three frontcourt players.

From the reserves, Jordan Clarkson, Derrick Favors and Georges Niang will likely play the most rotation minutes coming off the bench.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - Predicted starting 5's

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard l Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum l Small Forward - Norman Powell l Power Forward - Robert Covington l Center - Enes Kanter

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Shooting Guard - Joe Ingles l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert