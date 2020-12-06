Predicting the Charlotte Hornets' starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

The Charlotte Hornets are a franchise which has struggled historically, they have never been to the NBA finals and have never even won their Southeast division. They consistently finish in the lottery spots but even that hasn't brought them the kind of luck one needs to turn fortunes around. Owned by NBA legend, Michael Jordan, the team is looking to qualify for the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

The Charlotte Hornets had the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and selected LaMelo Ball, brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard, Lonzo Ball. The Hornets have a relatively young squad, most of the players are younger than 25 and the only veteran on the team with considerable playoff experience is Gordon Hayward, who they acquired in a sign and trade deal from Boston Celtics this offseason.

Charlotte Hornets' predicted starting 5 for the 2020-21 season

Most analysts don't expect much from the Charlotte Hornets, they are in a rebuilding phase and the young roster they have right certainly can't stand up against the elite superstars of the league. However, the team has a positive energy around it this season and is hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in 4 years. So let's look at the predicted starting 5 for the Charlotte Hornets going into the 2020-21 season.

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham

Devonte' Graham unexpected rise has given hope Charlotte Hornets the confidence to continue with their rebuilding project. He averaged 18.2 points per game last season compared to just 4.7 points the year before. Graham shot just 0.7 three-pointers per game on 28% shooting in 2018-19 season which ballooned to 3.5 threes per game on 37% shooting last year.

The 24-year-old improved in every statistical category and many believed he was snubbed for the 'Most Improved Player' award. He is also a shot creator for his teammates while his scoring ability gives him a chance to play the 2-guard position as well.

Even though Charlotte Hornets have a bunch of guards to choose from next season, there is little to no doubt that Devonte Graham will be starting for them in the point guard position.

Devonte' Graham came up clutch 💪



He put up 40 points in the Hornets' 20-point comeback win over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/sa0Icwpgje — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 12, 2019

Shooting Guard - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball, brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball, was selected as the 3rd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. Scouts have described LaMelo Ball as 'an ambidextrous passer with pinpoint accuracy and omnidirectional vision'. He manipulates defenders and his excellent ball-handling along with superior court vision allows him to create easy shots for others.

LaMelo Ball has been a point guard all his life but with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham rotating for the spot, Ball is expected to start as a Shooting Guard. His height of 6'8" along with his rebounding ability makes him a good candidate for the 2-guard position.

1 year ago today, 15-year-old LaMelo Ball had 92 points & 7 assists in a single game. 41 of the 92 came in the 4th quarter.



Full Video: https://t.co/EX0VRD0b7L pic.twitter.com/qorQnP6Klo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 7, 2018

Ball's addition to the Charlotte Hornets would create a dynamic backcourt where all the guards can create shots for themselves as well as for their teammates. He is considered a "box-office" player by many following the league closely.

Small Forward - Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward was by far Charlotte Hornets' blockbuster signing from this past offseason. The 30-year-old signed with the franchise on a 4-year $120M deal. He is the only veteran with considerable playoff experience and the coaching staff expect him to take the roll of mentoring the young players on the roster.

Hayward is a bonafide scorer and shot creator and was a vital piece for the Boston Celtics. Although he has been dealing with a lot of injury issues in recent years, Hayward's presence on the floor clearly elevated Boston's game and several players who have played with him, have publicly said that having the former All-star on the court makes a huge difference for them.

16 points for Gordon Hayward on a perfect 7-7 from the field in the 1st QTR 💥#Celtics pic.twitter.com/QAaJJpvgfE — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 6, 2019

Power Forward - PJ Washington

PJ Washington

PJ Washington had a tremendous rookie campaign, he started 57 out 58 games for the team and made 'NBA All-Rookie Second Team'. Washington averaged 12.2 points per game last season on 52% effective shooting.

The potential displayed by the rookie in his first season would definitely give hope to the Charlotte Hornets, who will be hoping that his game further develops next season along with the other young stars on the roster.

PJ Washington is also a great three-point shooter for his position with an efficiency of 37%. He is also an excellent shot blocker averaging 0.9 blocks every 36 minutes of play. One thing that the Charlotte Hornets would like him to work on next season is his free-throwing shooting, which has been poor to say the least in recent seasons.

7⃣ 3's, 2⃣7⃣ points and a W for PJ Washington in his NBA debut. Queen City's gotta be buzzing. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/jZszoC7hoa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2019

Center - Cody Zeller

Cody Zeller

Cody Zeller has been a Charlotte Hornets player all his life. He has been with the franchise ever since they drafted him in 2013. Even though Zeller has struggled individually at times, his efforts to help his teammates during those moments have been exemplary.

Cody Zeller will be among the best defenders on Charlotte Hornets' roster next season. With a height of 7 feet, the 28-year-old is an elite rim-protector. He is also excellent in setting screens, positioning himself well defensively, and while also having a style of play which is unselfish.

Cody Zeller has quietly been improving for the Charlotte Hornets, to the point that he's developed into one of the NBA's best kept secrets: pic.twitter.com/2zn9tBRkmi — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) December 28, 2016

Cody Zeller is certainly not the best choice for a center that a team would opt for, however, he is the best options Charlotte Hornets have. His teamwork and unselfish style of play will benefit his teammates tremendously. He is just 28-years-old and is still very much in his prime.

