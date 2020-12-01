Predicting the Utah Jazz's starting lineup for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Utah Jazz will be looking to go deep into the postseason in the 2020-21 NBA campaign after suffering a heartbreaking exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets last season.

They will be extremely reliant on the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and will expect a strong contribution from Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley.

Predicting the Utah Jazz's starting 5 for the 2020/21 season

The Utah Jazz are a balanced outfit as head coach Quin Snyder gives equal emphasis to offense and defense.

In this article, we will take a look at how the Utah Jazz might line up for the 2020/21 season.

#1- Mike Conley, Point guard

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven

Mike Conley had a disappointing outing for the Utah Jazz last season, after his much-anticipated move from Memphis Grizzlies went through.

The veteran struggled to get a feel of Quin Snyder's offense, which resulted in a sharp decline in his playmaking ability. However, he turned it around in the postseason and had a strong series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Utah Jazz will be hoping that they will get to see more of that Mike Conley instead of the regular season version next season. The former Grizzlies man is one of the best point guards in the league and is set to be assigned extra responsibility in the upcoming season.

Memphis has traded guard Mike Conley to the Utah Jazz for Grayson Allen, Kyle Korver and Jae Crowder, the 23rd pick in Thursday's Draft and a future first-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 19, 2019

#2- Donovan Mitchell, Shooting guard

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Six

After having a breakthrough 19/20 season and fresh off signing a max extension recently, Donovan Mitchell will be looking to prove that he belongs in the NBA's elite.

The explosive shooting guard is one of the best young talents in the league, which was quite evident in his playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets.

Mitchell has still some work left to do on the defensive front and should be aiming for an All-NBA spot after already securing an All-star berth last year.

He is set to be the starting shooting guard for the Utah Jazz in the 2020/21 season, and the team will likely be one of the dark horse contenders for the NBA title.

Breaking: Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a five-year, $195M designated rookie max extension with the Jazz, his agents tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/OBNpYFOmPh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2020

