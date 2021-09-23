Projecting the New Orleans Pelicans roster battles heading into training camp

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping for a strong season, one where they're in the playoff picture and can prove to the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram that they're serious about contending with this core.

One of the best ways to ensure a roster remains content with their situation is to provide a high level of competitiveness during training. If players have to scratch and claw for every second of playing time, they will know they're in a winning situation or at least a situation that's dedicated to achieving sustained success.

That's why the New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping for some intense roster battles when they begin training camp on September 28th. Obviously, players like Zion and Ingram are all but assured of their position within the New Orleans Pelicans rotation, but every other position on the roster is potentially up for grabs.

When discussing potential roster battles, it's worth noting that the fiercest competition is usually for rotational roles, with players trying to assert their dominance and be the first player in their position off the bench. With that in mind, here's three roster battles to watch out for as the New Orleans Pelicans enter training camp.

#3 Jaxson Hayes vs. Willy Hernangomez

The New Orleans Pelicans will be hoping that Jaxson Hayes and Willy Hernangomez bring the best out in each other. Both players can play either the four or the five, but operate best as roll men in pick-and-roll scenarios. Hayes is a player the New Orleans Pelicans have been invested in for several seasons, as they hope to develop him into a reliable rim runner who can stretch defenses with his vertical spacing and rebounding ability.

Hernangomez on the other hand, is a more traditional center who thrives around the rim and as both an offensive and defensive rebounder. New school vs. old school in a battle for prominence off the bench. Sure, either of these players could find themselves operating as the New Orleans Pelicans back-up power forward, but neither would fit the bill as a floor-stretcher or slasher. As such, Hayes and Hernangomez will enter into a roster battle as they compete to become the first big off the bench and operate as Jonas Valaciunas' understudy.

There are lingering questions surrounding Jaxson Hayes' professionalism, and he will need to put those questions to bed if he wishes to come out of this battle victorious. Hayes found himself in hot water during his rookie season as he sounded off against the NBA for what he perceived as a snub from the Rising Stars team at All-Star weekend.

In a modernized offense with numerous high-octane wings and guards on the bench unit, the New Orleans Pelicans will likely favor mobility and rim pressure from their back-up center, making Hernangomez likely to find himself operating as the third-string big man.

Anything can happen in training camp though, but unless Hernangomez can become a reliable 37% three-point shooter, this contest looks to be Hayes to lose.

Predicted winner: Jaxson Hayes

