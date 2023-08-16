Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies edged out Brook Lopez and Evan Mobley to win the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Bam Adebayo finished in the Top 5 again for the fourth straight year but he's looking forward to finally winning the award next season.

In an interview with Playmaker HQ, Adebayo reiterated his desire to become the best defender in the league. It will be one of his motivations for next season as the Miami Heat tries to return to the NBA Finals to finish the job.

"Everybody always looks at the last column, which is how many points did he score in the game?" Adebayo said. "And people forget that other side of the court exists because of the entertainment business. So for me it's just that will, that passion, that mentality. ... I want to get Defensive Player of the Year just so I can have the award."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Bam Adebayo is not the only top defensive player in the NBA. He won't be the favorite to win the award since Jaren Jackson Jr. proved last season that he might be the best defensive big in the league.

Here are the 5 best NBA DPOY candidates for next season

5. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo

Anthony Davis was a defensive force for the LA Lakers in the playoffs. Davis managed to stay healthy during the most important part of the season. However, can he do it for an entire season or play at least enough games to win the Defensive Player of the Year?

Also Read: What happened to Johnetta Forbes? Steve Forbes' wife's condition explored as Wake Forest coach issues statement

4. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo blocks Jamal Murray

Bam Adebayo is a great defender but voters favor players who are on great defensive teams. The NBA DPOY winners in the past six seasons played on teams that are Top 3 in defensive ratings. If Adebayo wants to win, the Miami Heat will have to be a top defensive team as well.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Tobias Harris

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably going on a revenge tour next season after the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round. With Brook Lopez a year older, Antetokounmpo will return to his role as the team's defensive anchor. "The Greek Freak" has the chance to become the first player in history to win MVP and DPOY in the same season twice.

Also Read: Is Kyrie Irving banned on NBA Reddit? Taking a closer look amid his support for James Harden in Daryl Morey saga

2. Evan Mobley

Evan Mobley blocks Sandro Mamukelashvili

Evan Mobley finished third in voting for the NBA DPOY last season in just his second year in the league. Mobley has already established himself as one of the best young defensive players. If the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise next season, the 22-year-old big man should be the dark horse to win the award.

1. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Trendon Watford

Jaren Jackon Jr. led the league in blocks last season en route to his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. Jackson also led the league in blocks in 2022 but finished fifth in voting. He was a much better defender last season and could repeat if continues to avoid foul trouble. He will also need to stay healthy since players are eligible to win awards if they play 65 games or more.

Also Read: Does Stephen A. Smith have a wife? Exploring the personal life of the popular NBA analyst

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)