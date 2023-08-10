Ranking Ja Morant's top 5 plays from his NBA career

Despite all of his off-court controversies, Ja Morant is one of the NBA's most electrifying athletes.

Coming into the league, he was already seen as an explosive point guard similar to Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook and even John Wall.

Looking over some of his highlights, here are Ja Morant's top five plays from his NBA career.

5) Morant's assist finishes an acrobatic and-1 play

After a pass was intercepted, former Grizzlies Dillon Brooks threw the go-ahead pass to Ja Morant. Despite the pass being too long, Morant was still able to catch onto the ball just in time for the incredible behind-the-back pass to Brandon Clarke.

4) Morant gets past Nuggets defenders for a spinning lay-up to beat the buzzer

Before a double-team from Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon was set, Ja Morant made the quick split to get past the two defenders. As the Nuggets' initial trap defense was broken, the rim protection was suspect, leading to a late contest from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

As Morant noticed KCP coming, he made the quick decision for a smooth-looking spin move.

3) Morant throws up an incredible shot off the catch with 0.4 seconds remaining against the San Antonio Spurs

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA



Following his 52-point game, Ja Morant-related content had more than 80 million views across the NBA's socials. Ja Morant's crazy buzzer-beater against the Spurs generated 42.1 million views on Instagram, making it NBA's most-viewed Instagram video EVER.

Off a inbounds pass from Steven Adams, he spoted Ja Morant from the other end of the court as a possible receiver off the catch. With only 4.0 seconds remaining, Morant made an electrifying move to catch the ball in mid-air and throw up a shot that managed to go in at the buzzer.

2) Morant splits Lakers defenders for the buzzer-beater hammer

Despite a first-round Game 3 111-101 OT loss against the LA Lakers in 2023, Ja Morant made sure that his imprint on the game was felt throughout.

Despite a first-round Game 3 111-101 OT loss against the LA Lakers in 2023, Ja Morant made sure that his imprint on the game was felt throughout. Two points of his 45-point outing came from a must-see move that occurred at the end of the third quarter.

Morant was able to split past his defenders and finish the play with a one-handed dunk over Lakers' Rui Hachimura at the end of the buzzer.

1) Morant emphatically puts Spurs' Jakobl Poetl in a poster dunk

After getting past former Spurs player Joshua Primo, Ja Morant made the necessary business decision to rise up over Spurs Jakob Poetl for the jaw-dropping poster dunk. As expected, the Memphis crowd loved it.

Ja Morant revealed that he has watched his highlight plays over "100 times" already

There was a time when Morant watched his highlights over "100 times" when the NBA was put on hold due to the pandemic.

In an interview on ESPN's "SportsCenter," Morant revealed what he did the most during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I done probably watched my highlights 100 times already," Morant said. "I can probably tell you a play by play, but I study film and try to find mistakes and look at places I can get better at."

Back then, the Grizzlies superstar was just a rookie already making a great impression in the league. He ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award in the 2019-20 season.

During that season, Morant averaged 17.8 points per game (47.7% shooting, including 33.5% from 3-point range) and 7.3 assists. It was an impressive showing for the rookie who was selected second overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 NBA Draft.

In a draft class that had Zion Williamson, Darius Garland, Jordan Poole, RJ Barrett and even Tyler Herro, Morant made the best impression in the league with his rookie production.

