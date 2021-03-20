Ranking the NBA's 5 worst free-throw shooters

Free-throw shooting will always be an essential fundamental in the game of basketball and in a league as competitive as the NBA, any advantage a team can use to win a game must be taken. Normally, teams leave a good amount of points on the free-throw line and it might be a deciding factor in many NBA games.

5 Worst free-throw shooters in NBA history

In league history, it has been common to see some players, even superstars, struggle with their free-throw shooting, especially big men that did not have great touch in their shot.

To qualify for the free-throw shooting percentage in the NBA, a player must have made 125 free throws in an 82-game season, which would be an average of 1.5 per game. For a career, a player must have 1200 free-throws made to qualify for the free-throw percentage.

In this article, we will give you the five worst free-throw shooters in NBA history among those with 1200 FTs made in their careers.

#5 Johnny Green

Green with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1968-69 NBA season.

Among players with 1200 free throws made in their regular-season NBA career, Johnny Green ranks fifth-worst in league history with a 55.3% free-throw shooting percentage.

Green shot 4226 free throws during his 14-year NBA career (1057 games) and made 2335. He played in the league from 1959 to 1973 and was originally drafted by the New York Knicks with the fifth pick of the 1959 NBA Draft.

After seven years with the Knicks, in which he made three All-Star games, he played for the Baltimore Bullets, San Diego Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Cincinnati Royals, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.

Ultimately, the 6' 5'' power forward retired in 1973 after four appearances in the All-Star Game.

#4 Shaquille O'Neal

O'Neal during his illustrious playing career.

One of the greatest players in the history of the league, Shaquille O'Neal only lacked touch at the free-throw line, mid-range and long-range shots. Still, he was a dominant force and won four NBA championships despite having an evident weakness at the free-throw mark.

O'Neal made 52.7% of the free throws he shot in his glorious 19-year career. O'Neal was also the main target of a strategy called the 'Hack-a-Shaq' that consisted of putting him at the line so the opposing defense could stop his team. 'Shaq' made 5935 free throws in his career out of 11252 attempts.

A four-time champion with the LA Lakers (three) and Miami Heat (one), O'Neal also won three Finals MVPs with the LA Lakers, a regular-season MVP and many other awards and distinctions, including 15 trips to the All-Star Game and 14 All-NBA selections.

#3 Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt.

Like O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain was an unstoppable force in the paint and he scored with ease over his rivals, and the many scoring records he owns are clear proof of that. Still, one of the greatest big men of all time was also a bad free-throw shooter.

Wilt made 51.1% of his shots from the free-throw mark. Chamberlain made 6057 free throws out 11862 attempts in his 14-year NBA career with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Lakers.

Among many records, Wilt's 100-point game in 1962 and an entire season averaging 50-4 points per game will always stand out as seemingly unbreakable records.

He was also a two-time NBA champion, four-time MVP and Finals MVP, and was selected to 10 All-NBA teams.

#2 DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Brooklyn Nets.

DeAndre Jordan has been an NBA player since 2008 and he is an effective big man even today, after his prime has already passed.

A solid rebounder who won a couple of rebounding titles, Jordan is best known for his ferocious finishes at the rim, his rim-protection on defense, and his poor free-throw shooting. Jordan has made 47.4% of his free throws during his NBA trajectory.

He has made 1657 free throws in 3493 attempts and has also been the subject of the 'hack' strategy in the postseason. Jordan has had four seasons in which he made less than 40% of his shots from the free-throw mark, and eight seasons where he shot below 50%.

#1 Andre Drummond

Drummond shooting a free throw in 2019.

Andre Drummond is a coveted player in today's league and he is likely to play for a contender after he solves his current situation with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Drummond's place with a contender will be because of his rebounding and ability to score with a certain consistency.

His glaring weakness is definitely on the free-throw line, where he has the lowest percentage in NBA history among players with at least 1200 FTs made. Drummond has made only 46.7% of his shots from the foul line since entering the league back in 2012.

He has shot 3023 free throws and has made only 1411.

