Ranking the NBA's 6 divisions for the 2021-22 season from strongest to weakest

As the NBA quickly becomes a global sports league with all its international flair, the conventional wisdom is that the league is the strongest it's been. As you'll see, with all of its optimism, there is a lot of room for improvement. Many divisions are top-heavy or just mediocre. Will the Milwaukee Bucks, as Central Division champions, push the rest of their familiar competition to become better in all facets? Hopefully. Now, let's take a look at the NBA and its divisions to see what shakes out.

#1 Pacific Division (West) combined record: 210-150

The Phoenix Suns surprised many with a Finals appearance

This division is loaded and easily the top division in the NBA. Whether it's the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns looking to repeat, the Lakers and Warriors' ambition to win it all again, the uncertainty of the Clippers and the Sacramento Kings' continued ineptitude, at least we'll know the division is entertaining. Much of the NBA news during the season will come from the Pacific division. How Golden State bounces back after a few down years is the biggest storyline in the division (Russell Westbrook to the Lakers notwithstanding).

#2 Atlantic Division (East) combined record: 201-159

Philly looks to run away in a division that includes the Brooklyn Nets

The Atlantic Division could be the best in the NBA. Toronto won a championship just two years ago, and the rest of the division looks to climb - outside of Philadelphia, that is. Will all the drama swirling around Ben Simmons as training camp is a blink away, how Philly reacts professionally could put the division up for grabs. Yes, the Brooklyn Nets are a juggernaut on paper, yet last season showed that nothing is a given. Will the New York Knicks continue on an upward trajectory to challenge Philly and Brooklyn? Can they really? The Boston Celtics, despite all their new blood, are a huge question mark. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are so talented, and anyone with a sense of basketball love wants to see the Celtics compete. Ime Udoka, newly the C's head coach, has an opportunity to shake up the division as well. The Celtics seem like a young old team if that makes sense. Seems like a lot is going on in Boston, and with Tatum's favorable Olympic experience, his hunger for team success has to be immense.

#3 Northwest Division (West) combined record: 186-174

The reigning MVP, Nikola Jokic, looks for team redemption

This is another loaded division in the NBA. As top heavy as it is, Utah, Denver and yes, Portland have contended in the west with anyone. Portland has some healing to do with all the Dame Lillard trade talk, Denver simply has to get healthy, and a Finals appearance would not be a shock. Nikola Jokic, the MVP, surely wants more team hardware on his mantle as well. The level of excitement in the Northwest is top notch. We're all waiting for Donovan Mitchell to return to his recent NBA greatness in consistent measure, and Jamal Murray is seen with the same eyes.

