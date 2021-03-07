Ranking the top 10 NBA free-agent signings in the last decade

The NBA Free Agency allows teams to acquire players who are not contracted to any particular team. These players can be bought by any team that have enough cap space but do not want to sacrifice their assets in the form of contracted players or draft picks.

There are two types of free agents: restricted and unrestricted. The parent teams of restricted free agents can retain the player by matching the offer the player receives from a new team. However, unrestricted free agents can enter into agreements with any team of their choice.

Ten best NBA free-agent signings of the last decade

Over the past decade, a number of free agency signings have had huge impacts on the teams they joined, especially the likes of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, who led their new sides to NBA championships.

In this article, we look at the ten best free-agent signings in the NBA in the last decade.

#10 Carmelo Anthony to the New York Knicks (2011)

Now with the Portland Trailblazers, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony produced some of his best scoring numbers for the New York Knicks.

The Knicks acquired the NBA free agent in a 5-year $120 million deal, with Anthony going on to play a key role for the team in three playoff runs.

$56,444: What Carmelo Anthony made every day as player on the New York Knicks.



He was on the team for 2,404 days. pic.twitter.com/4lNVFBLoqw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 23, 2017

Anthony led the Knicks to their first playoff series win since 2001, doing so against the Boston Celtics in the 2012-13 NBA season. He produced his most prolific scoring season that year, averaging 28.7 points per game.

#9 LeMarcus Aldridge to the San Antonio Spurs (2015)

LeMarcus Aldridge was already a 3-time NBA All-Star when he signed a 4-year, $80 million deal as a free agent back in 2015.

With the San Antonio Spurs losing their big-man Tim Duncan, Aldridge had big shoes to fill.

While the San Antonio Spurs were not serious title contenders during the next few years, Aldridge helped them stay competitive and helped extend their playoff streak to a record-equalling 23 years. The run, however, came to an end during the 2019-20 NBA season.

#8 Chris Paul to LA Clippers (2015)

After signing as an NBA free agent, Chris Paul played some of his basketball for the LA Clippers.

Just a month before the move happened, Chris Paul was involved in a bizarre transfer saga with the LA Clippers’ cross-city rivals, the LA Lakers. The NBA free agency deal was, however, vetoed by the then NBA commissioner David Stern, and the Clippers landed Paul on a far less lucrative package later.

Chris Paul has never won the NBA championship but is known as one of the most intelligent point-guards of all time, transforming the LA Clippers to genuine playoff contenders and NBA title hopefuls. He went on to make All-Star appearances in five of the six seasons he spent with the LA Clippers.

#7 Ray Allen to the Miami Heat (2012)

Widely recognized as one of the best shooters in the NBA, Ray Allen spent the twilight years of his career with the Miami Heat.

He rejected Boston Celtics’ offer to retain him and signed a three-year deal with the Miami Heat instead.

Rebound Bosh. Back out to Allen. His three-pointer. BAAAANNNG!!!



7 years ago today, Ray Allen's historic three that saved the Miami Heat in GM6 of the 2013 NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/UXzBSSOmqH — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 18, 2020

Ray Allen started only nine NBA games in the two seasons he spent with the Miami Heat. But he will be long remembered for his game-tying 3-pointer against the San Antonio Spurs to force overtime in Game 6 of the Championship finals.

The result? The Miami Heat went on to win the match and then the last game of the series to win their second consecutive NBA championship.

#6 Andre Iguodala to Golden State Warriors (2016)

Andre Iguodala might not be the player most synonymous with the humongous success. The Golden State Warriors have had, but it was his signing that started the ball rolling for the Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors tribute video to 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.



Andre had 2 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST in his 17-MIN return. pic.twitter.com/ihyjZtKNVo — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 11, 2020

The Golden State Warriors went on to win three NBA championships in the five years, with Iguodala voted as the Finals MVP during the 2014-15 season.

Andre Iguodala was key to the Golden State Warriors coming up trumps against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers side. He had a habit of turning it up when it mattered the most.

#5 Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets (2019)

Currently in the middle of their best NBA run in years, the Brooklyn Nets are serious title contenders this year.

While it all began with the signings of Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, it is Kevin Durant who has transformed the Brooklyn Nets from playoff contenders to bonafide NBA title hopefuls.

Durant has not been having the best of times owing to the league's health and safety protocols that have seen him miss many a game this season. That is after he returned from a season-ending Achilles injury in 2019.

However, Durant is set to return after the 2020-21 NBA All-Star break and continue the Brooklyn Nets' bid for the Championship.

#4 Kawhi Leonard to LA Clippers (2019)

Kawhi Leonard was signed by the LA Clippers as an NBA free agent.

When Kawhi Leonard became available as an NBA free agent after leading the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship, quite a few teams wanted to pick him up, as Leonard is one of the best two-way players of all time.

Eventually, the LA Clippers signed him up and combined Leonard's two-way dominance with Paul George, making them genuine title contenders.

While the Clippers lost in the Western Conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets, a serious NBA title charge is surely on the cards this time around.

#3 LeBron James to LA Lakers in 2018

LeBron James joined the LA Lakers as an unrestricted NBA free agent in 2017

The signing of free agent LeBron James in 2018 has been immense for the LA Lakers. He was also reported to be crucial to the deal that saw Anthony Davis make his way to the reigning NBA champions. Playing together, the duo transformed the LA Lakers into serious title contenders again.

Shortly after his move, LeBron James had promised to the Lakers’ fans that another title was coming, which duly happened in his second season. This year, the LA Lakers have an arguably stronger roster and appear set to be on their way for another serious title charge.

#2 Kevin Durant to Golden State Warriors (2016)

In 2016, free agent Kevin Durant joined the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors to create a fearsome lineup.

Four years ago today, Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Warriors.



The Warriors would go on to win the next two NBA titles, and Durant was Finals MVP both times.



During Durant's 3 years with Golden State, he scored 25.8 PPG on 52/38/88 percent shooting splits. pic.twitter.com/0RfcltiK3Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 4, 2020

One half of the Splash brothers', Durant sizzled with Andre Drummond and Andre Iguodala, all All-Star-caliber players the Warriors had in their ranks.

Durant went on to win back-to-back NBA MVP awards, helping the Warriors win three NBA championships in four seasons.

#1 LeBron James to Cleveland Cavaliers (2014)

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love

As far as pure basketball impact is concerned, there are no NBA free agent signings that had more impact than LeBron James’ return to Cleveland.

In the four seasons following his initial departure from Cleveland, the Cavaliers had the league’s worst record of 97-215.

The Cavaliers followed the free agent signing of James with moves for Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving, and the three together snapped a 52-year championship drought for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2015-16 NBA season.