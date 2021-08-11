Ranking the top 5 two-way players of all time in the NBA

A player who can impact an NBA game on both ends of the basketball court is definitely a dream for any coach and organization in the league. Whenever a great NBA player comes around, performing on both ends of the court will quickly separate him from some of his peers who do not meet the same criteria.

Throughout the league's illustrious history, we've seen several legends who've been impactful defensively on the rare nights where their offense did not possess its usual impeccability.

These are the greatest two-way players in NBA history

In the 2021 NBA Finals, we saw Giannis Antetokounmpo perform brilliantly, especially in Game 6. His 50 points will live in the memory of a massive number of NBA fans for what it meant for the Milwaukee Bucks, giving them their first title in 50 years. However, he was equally dominant on the defensive end during that game, and that should be noted.

The "Greek Freak," already an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, has the strongest case to be considered the best two-way player in today's NBA. But does he make the all-time Top 5 list?

In this article, we will take a broader view into players who were impactful on any area of the floor. We will give you the top five two-way players in NBA history and will rank them accordingly.

Without further ado, let us take a look.

#5 Kevin Garnett

Kevin Garnett with the Boston Celtics in 2013.

Kevin Garnett is one of five players in NBA history to win the, usually, offense-driven MVP award and also the Defensive Player of the Year award in their careers.

"The Big Ticket" was a force both on offense and defense with his intensity and an athletic 6' 11'' frame, which allowed him to protect the paint and also guard perimeter players when needed.

Garnett made nine All-NBA teams in his career and a record-equalling nine All-Defensive first teams throughout his 21-year journey in the NBA. He was named the 2003-04 NBA MVP after putting up a great all-around season on offense and defense.

Along with his defensive accolades, Garnett scored 26,071 points in his career (17.8 per game).

#4 Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant #24 of the LA Lakers.

Kobe Bryant's offensive skills will always be regarded as one of the greatest and most polished in NBA history, but his defensive presence is scarcely talked about. Defensively, in one-on-one matchups, Bryant was able to be as dominant as he was on the offensive end during his prime.

The LA Lakers legend, who won five NBA titles throughout his illustrious and iconic 20-year career, was a nine-time All-Defensive first-teamer in his career. He is tied at the top in league history for the latter stat.

His ability to guard the perimeter was extraordinary, albeit underrated, due to his offense taking all the shine. Overall, Bryant made the All-Defensive team 12 times, the second-most in NBA history.

Bryant's offense was simply untouchable. He scored 33,643 points in his career, the fourth-most in NBA history, and averaged 25 per game in the regular season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra