Rising like a Phoenix from the Ashes: Detailing Kawhi Leonard's ascent from a tragic childhood to NBA superstardom

Kawhi Leonard remains one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. Leonard has endured several injuries over the past several seasons, all during his time with the LA Clippers.

Leonard's ascent to superstardom was unexpected since he was not a highly-touted player out of high school. He played two seasons for the San Diego State Aztecs before he was drafted 15th overall by the Indiana Pacers in 2011.

The Pacers ended up trading Leonard on draft day to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for George Hill. But before we look at his NBA career, let's explore his backstory and the tragedy that happened in 2008.

Kawhi Leonard was born on June 29, 1991, to Mark Leonard and Kim Robertson in Los Angeles, California. Leonard was the youngest of five children and grew up with four older sisters.

On January 18, 2008, Leonard's father was gunned down and killed in a car wash the family owned in Compton. Mark Leonard's murder remains unsolved to this day. A young Kawhi even played a game after his father's death and broke down in tears afterward.

In an interview with ABC7 back in 2019, Kawhi's stepmother Jacquelyne Leonard spoke about the incident for the first time. Jacquelyne explained how a teenage Kawhi used basketball as his therapy after the murder of his father.

"I knew from having Kawhi around me, I knew he was the kind of child that was going to be quiet and draw in to his emotions," Jacquelyne said. "He was always a quiet child but he seemed more withdrawn to me, and focused on his basketball. I think that was his therapy. I think that for him, that's how he got through it."

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion

Kawhi Leonard won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

Kawhi Leonard became a starter for the San Antonio Spurs halfway through his rookie season. Leonard established himself as the future of the Spurs franchise, helping the team win the 2014 NBA Finals. He was also named NBA Finals MVP for defending LeBron James throughout the series.

However, Leonard would force a trade out of San Antonio to the Toronto Raptors in the summer of 2018. "The Klaw" had one of the greatest postseason runs in NBA history when he led the Raptors to their first championship against the Golden State Warriors in 2019.

Leonard won his second NBA Finals MVP and became one of the greatest one-year rentals in league history. He left Toronto after that incredible season to join the LA Clippers. He has not been the same since joining the Clippers as injuries have derailed his stint at his hometown team.

Kawhi Leonard's sister was found guilty of murder earlier this year

Kawhi Leonard's sister Kimesha Williams. (Photo: Unfiltered Media TV/Twitter)

Kawhi Leonard's eldest sister, Kimesha Williams, was found guilty of murder back in April 2023 and was sentenced to life in prison. Williams was one of two suspects in the murder of 84-year-old Afaf Assad in 2019.

Despite the guilty verdict, Williams continues to plead her innocence. Leonard and his family have yet to comment or release a statement regarding the issue.

