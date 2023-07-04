Rockets Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Houston Rockets announced their roster for the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas.

Here's a look at their players, coaches, schedule and more:

Rockets Summer League roster 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Amen Thompson (#1) Guard Trevor Hudgins (#12) Guard Fletcher Magee (#55) Guard Jalen Lecque (#56) Guard Jhonathan Dunn (#58) Guard Myles Powell (#61) Guard Tijohn Rodde (63) Guard Justin Johnson (#59) Guard-Forward Nate Hinton (#62) Guard-Forward Darius Days (#5) Forward Cam Whitmore (#7) Forward Jabarmi Smith Jr. (#10) Forward Tari Eason (#17) Forward Chris Brandon (#54) Forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. (#57) Forward Matthew Mayer (#60) Forward Trhae Mitchell (#64) Forward Jay Huff (#65) Center

The notable players from the roster are Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore. Thompson, a 6' 6" guard from Overtime Elite, was selected fourth overall. He averaged 16.3 points per game (56.8% shooting, including 23.3% from the 3-point average), 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

The backcourt tandem of Thompson and Green is interesting, as it combines speed and athleticism at the guard positions. It's still yet to be determined what happens with Kevin Porter Jr.

Whitmore, meanwhile, is a 6' 7" forward from Villanova Wildcats, who was selected 20th overall. In his lone season with Villanova, he averaged 12.5 ppg (47.8% shooting, including 34.3% from the 3-point range) and 5.3 rpg.

Rockets Summer League roster 2023: Coaches

Ben Sullivan will lead the Summer League team as their coach.

Rockets Summer League roster 2023: Schedule

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 7 (7:00 PM) Portland Trail Blazers ESPN July 9 (6:00 PM) Detroit Pistons ESPN2 July 11 (6:30 PM) Oklahoma City Thunder NBA TV July 13 (7:00 PM) Golden State Warriors ESPN TBD Game #5 TBD TBD

The matchup to look out for will be the team's first Summer League game, which will be against the Portland Trail Blazers. Amen Thompson against Scoot Henderson will be an anticipated duel, as both athletes come from Overtime Elite.

Selected third overall by the Trail Blazers, ahead of Thompson, Scoot Henderson averaged 16.5 ppg (42.9% shooting, including 27.5% from the 3-point range), 6.5 apg and 5.4 rpg.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka on what Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore would bring to table for team

During the Rockets' press conference, coach Ime Udoka spoke about the upside that Thompson and Whitmore have to their respective games.

“They bring a ton of things to the table already,” Udoka said. “I stress a defensive mentality, which they already have. Use their athleticism to their advantage.”

The former Boston Celtics coach was hired by Houston on Apr. 24 to replace Stephen Silas. Udoka has become famous for his lone season with the Celtics, where he was able to lead a young and promising team to the NBA Finals with his detailed and hard-nosed style of coaching.

With the Rockets being a young and inexperienced team in need of leadership and guidance, Ume Udoka might just be what they need to steer the ship in the right way.

Following draft night, Amen Thompson spoke about his excitement about being part of the team.

"It feels great to be a Houston Rocket," Thompson said. "I thought I had a great interview, great workout with them. I thought I saw family over there, and I thought I saw a future in Houston. So it's great to be there."

Likewise, Cam Whitmore talked about his excitement about joining Houston, saying that it was his preferred team to get drafted by.

“I wanted to be in Houston,” Whitmore said. “I was working out after that, we met, and I told them that this is where I wanted to be.

"The fit, the people, I fell in love with the people right then and there. They were just very respectful. They just felt cool. I was just so comfortable.”

The new-look Rockets could be one of the most exciting young teams to watch in the NBA in the upcoming season.

