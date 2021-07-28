2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder looking to acquire Charlotte Hornets' No. 11 pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are planning to move a couple of their picks in a potential trade with the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2021 Draft, per recent NBA trade rumors. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Tuesday that OKC is purportedly targeting the Hornets’ 11th pick. Fischer wrote:

“There's still a strong expectation that OKC will search for avenues to move up in the first round, with a swap centered on the Thunder sending pick Nos. 16 and 18 to Charlotte for No. 11 as a deal structure to monitor, sources said."

With six picks in Thursday’s Draft (three in the first round and three in the second), the Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be consolidating their picks in order to get the assets they truly want to invest in. Additionally, if this proposed trade pushes through, it would keep the Thunder from being obliged to sign two players to a contract.

As of this moment, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s picks include the No. 6, 16, 18, 34, 36, and 55. If the Thunder play their cards right, they might be able to snag another top 10 pick aside from the sixth.

NBA Trade Rumors: Oklahoma City Thunder open to trading Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 is surrounded by two Dallas Mavericks players

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been at the center of several NBA trade rumors lately. Fischer also added fuel to the fire about the availability of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“And the next All-Star-caliber player team personnel currently eye as available: Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's suddenly eligible to sign a projected five-year, $168 million rookie scale extension this summer,” Fischer explained. “It would appear, however, any interested team would need to meet the Thunder's significant asking price. ‘It's going to take a f--king lot to get him, but he's no longer impossible to get,’ said one team executive”

Once deemed off limits by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Gilgeous-Alexander is now available for the taking by other teams. Last season, he averaged 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

He showed a lot of maturity and has grown as a leader who was thought to be a franchise cornerstone by the Thunder.

Gilgeous-Alexander was reportedly part of a package proposal to the Detroit Pistons to acquire the No. 1 pick. So far, the Pistons have not pulled the trigger on any trade involving their precious pick, but it remains to be seen if the Oklahoma City Thunder will try to revisit that proposal.

