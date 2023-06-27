2023 NBA Free Agency: Jordan Clarkson and Austin Reaves among potential targets of Houston Rockets

Jordan Clarkson and Austin Reaves are among the potential targets of the Houston Rockets once the 2023 NBA Free Agency hits on June 30th. Clarkson is expected to opt out of his contract with the Utah Jazz, while Reaves will be among the most sought-after restricted free agents.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets are not going to be shy in spending their $60 million cap space this summer. The front office and coaching staff are looking for the right fit of free agents to add to their young core that includes Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun.

Here is the list of players the Rockets are reportedly eyeing in the 2023 NBA Free Agency:

Dillon Brooks (UFA)

Bruce Brown (UFA)

Jordan Clarkson (UFA)

Donte DiVincenzo (UFA)

Rui Hachimura (RFA)

James Harden (UFA)

Cam Johnson (RFA)

Brook Lopez (UFA)

Khris Middleton (UFA)

Jakob Poeltl (UFA)

Dwight Powell (UFA)

Austin Reeves (RFA)

Fred VanVleet (UFA)

Jonathan Feigen explained that Jordan Clarkson could be a good fit for the Houston Rockets. Clarkson is coming off his best-scoring season and is a former Sixth Man of the Year. He's adaptable and might be open to going back to his role off the bench for the right price.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves will be perfect anywhere due to his combination of scoring and heart. Reaves thrived besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the LA Lakers can match any offer the guard signs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency.

Houston Rockets needs veterans to help their young players

Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are about to enter the next phase of their rebuild after signing Ime Udoka as head coach. The Rockets have a host of young talented players, but it seems like they need to add veteran players to balance out the roster.

James Harden has been the most linked player to the Rockets. However, they recently drafted Amen Thompson, who will be the team's point guard of the future. Harden loves the city, but he's no longer the player he once was. He's also not going to make Houston a contender as he gets older.

Meanwhile, players such as Brook Lopez and Fred VanVleet could hinder the development of the Rockets' youngsters. Lopez and VanVleet are likely taking away two starting spots. Dillon Brooks might not be a popular name among NBA fans, but he's a great wing defender, which is someone Houston needs.

The same can be said with Khris Middleton, who can defend and play as small forward. However, the Milwaukee Bucks are likely to bring Middleton back and continue playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

