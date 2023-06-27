2023 NBA Free Agency - Rockets looking to target Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks

The Houston Rockets are widely expected to be one of the most active teams during this year’s NBA free agency. Houston is coming off another disappointing season after finishing with a 22-60 record, leaving them 14th in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the team has a league-leading figure of approximately $61 million in cap space. The Rockets have been connected to numerous established veteran players that could help their young core take the next step. However, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein, two players have emerged as Houston's top free agency targets.

In his latest Substack piece, Stein first touched on the plethora of rumors surrounding the Rockets:

“No team has been linked with more players, approaching Friday's night legal commencement of NBA free agency, than the Houston Rockets,” Stein wrote.

He then named Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet and Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks as the two players Houston has the strongest interest in:

“There have been equally compelling signals that the Rockets will be strong contenders to sign both Memphis Grizzlies swingman Dillon Brooks and Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet when free agency opens on Friday.”

VanVleet, 29, averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 3-pointers per game on 39.3% shooting over 69 games this past season.

Meanwhile, Brooks, 27, averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.0 3-pointers per game on 39.6% shooting over 73 games.

Will the Rockets be able to land Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency?

Toronto Raptors star point guard Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet recently declined his $22.8 million option for next season to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It now looks like he will receive a substantial pay raise.

According to Marc Stein, the Raptors have accepted the realization that it will likely cost at least $30 million annually to retain the star point guard:

“Sources say that the Raptors realize it will likely require an annual salary of at least $30 million (and possibly higher) to secure VanVleet's return".

Stein added that the Rockets “are said to be ready to go to such lengths to sign away” VanVleet from Toronto. This comes as Houston’s other top guard free agent target, James Harden, is reportedly leaning toward re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers.

So, depending on how much money the Rockets offer, they may be able to pry VanVleet away from the Raptors. If they do so, he could bring the kind of toughness, leadership and championship experience that Houston has been sorely lacking.

As for Dillon Brooks, he should be much easier for Houston to attain. The Grizzlies have reportedly already informed Brooks that they do not intend to re-sign him this offseason.

Meanwhile, Brooks has developed a league-wide reputation as an erratic personality that can be difficult to manage. This could lead him to have fewer suitors in free agency, providing Houston with an opportunity to land the All-Defensive Second Team member at a discount.

It seems the Rockets should now be considered the favorites to sign Brooks:

“The Rockets' interest in Brooks, meanwhile, appears to be even more clear-cut, with one league source insisting Monday that Houston should be labeled as the favorite to sign the talkative swingman whose playoff struggles and the team tension they spawned swiftly prompted the Memphis Grizzlies to move on from him,” Stein said.

So, all things considered, it looks like Houston could have a fairly successful 2023 free agency.

