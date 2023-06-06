LA Lakers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell can re-sign with Purple & Gold

The LA Lakers have a ton of tasks on their to-do list and one of them is the possibility of re-signing D'Angelo Russell after they traded for him in the trade deadline. According to sources, there's a huge chance that Russell could get re-signed by the team over the summer.

His four-year $117 million deal, which he signed back when he was with the Brooklyn Nets, expires this season. Russell will be an unrestricted free agent this summer after he wasn't given an extension. Luckily for him, there's a decent number of people who are willing to bring him back to the team.

According to Zach Lowe, the Lakers can't afford to lose a player like Russell, as they need a good player to take over the point guard responsibilities.

"I actually think there are corners of the organization that would still like D’Angelo Russell back just because they have a void at that position," Lowe said on his podcast. "They need a point guard."

There have been reports that the Lakers won't be offering D'Angelo Russell a max extension to keep him. According to sources, Los Angeles could offer the one-time All-Star a two-year, $67.5 million extension. They have until June 30 to make the offer.

Russell played 17 games for the Lakers this season and averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 41.4% of his shots from the three. In the playoffs, DLo wasn't significantly effective as he only averaged 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for the team.

D'Angelo Russell considers his second stint with the Lakers a success

The return of D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers was far different from the first time he played for the organization. Although the team was swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals, their run was still better than expected. For a Play-In team, Los Angeles was able to ride their momentum and came close to getting back in the finals.

When asked how his season with the Lakers went, Russell didn't hesitate and quickly considered it a success.

"Complete success. Honestly. It’s been a great time, it’s been a great experience. To come back and be in this position as prepared as I was, give myself a pat on the back for that one. Being able to just adjust and just get thrown into the fire with the team and try to figure it out on the fly and make it to the Western Conference Finals. A complete success. I really can’t really complain about anything besides the ball going in when I wanted it to. But other than that, I enjoy my time and it was what it was." Russell said.

