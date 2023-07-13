NBA 2K24 Denver Nuggets Players Ratings: All player ratings predicted

It goes without saying that Denver Nuggets will be one of the most-played franchises in NBA 2K24. Thanks to superstars like Nikola Jokic and a balanced squad, it will certainly be one of the strongest squads in this year’s launch.

According to speculations, finals MVP Nikola Jokic could become the highest-rated player this year. However, he will certainly not be the lone superstar on the Nuggets roster.

Recently, there have been rumors and shocks about Jamal Murray getting an 84 rating. It has since been proven that all the speculation about ratings is false, and Ronnie 2K has confirmed it. However, some predictions about the Denver Nuggets' ratings in NBA 2K24 can be made. This is based on their performances in the recently concluded season and their previous ratings in NBA 2K23.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What are the NBA 2K24 player ratings for Denver Nuggets?

The official ratings aren’t out as of this writing, and 2K Sports hasn’t given any new information. Hence, any form of player ratings mentioned below are unofficial, and readers are advised to wait for the official numbers before drawing any conclusions.

Nikola Jokic 97

Jamal Murray 84

Michael Porter Jr. 83

Aaron Gordon 83

Kentavious Caldwell- Pope 77

Reggie Jackson 75

Zeke Nnaji 75

Christian Braun 73

Julian Strauther 71

Peyton Watson 71

Vlatko Cancar 73

Justin Holiday 74

DeAndre Jordan 72

Jaylen Pickett 69

Hunter Tyson 68

It’s almost certain that Nikola Jokic will be the highest-rated Denver Nuggets star in NBA 2K24. The Serbian was phenomenal in the regular season but saved his best for the Playoffs. He was voted the finals MVP and could be the highest-rated individual of the entire game.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz



“Ain’t no way my rating that low! How is that possible??”



Murray averaged 26.1 PPG & 7.1 APG in the 2023 NBA playoffs & was a significant reason why Denver won the championship.



2k has players like Desmond… Jamal Murray is NOT happy with his 84 overall rating in NBA 2k24.“Ain’t no way my rating that low! How is that possible??”Murray averaged 26.1 PPG & 7.1 APG in the 2023 NBA playoffs & was a significant reason why Denver won the championship.2k has players like Desmond… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jamal Murray is NOT happy with his 84 overall rating in NBA 2k24. “Ain’t no way my rating that low! How is that possible??” Murray averaged 26.1 PPG & 7.1 APG in the 2023 NBA playoffs & was a significant reason why Denver won the championship. 2k has players like Desmond… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/q6lfapTkzf

Much has been made about Jamal Murray and his supposed 84 completely false rating. After an injury-curtailed season, Murray was sublime for the Nuggets, and a big boost will be nothing short of justified.

Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon could get smaller boosts to their ratings following successful performances. Estimating what overalls will be assigned to the draft picks is hard, but it won't be long before the publishers reveal the official ratings to the community.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes