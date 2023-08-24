NBA 2K24 rumors hint at minimum and maximum heights for all positions

The minimum and maximum heights for all positions in NBA 2K24 have appeared online thanks to reliable leaker 2K_Intel, who posted the information on their X (formerly Twitter) profile.

It's one of the several leaks that have started to appear in recent times as the release date of the upcoming basketball video game comes closer.

The heights for each position will be necessary for the players to remember, as it will come into play in MyCareer. The mode will enable players to create their virtual selves and establish themselves as professional hoopers.

The positions they can choose will depend on their selected character's height. Let's take a look at the minimum and maximum heights according to the latest rumors.

There won't be any noticeable changes when it comes to minimum sizes for players. 2K Sports seems to have followed the tried and tested method, which is also available in NBA 2K23.

PG - 5'7"

SG - 6'0"

SF - 6'3"

PF - 6'6"

C - 6'7"

The Maximum height for some positions could reflect a change in the new game.

PG - 6'8"

SG - 6'9"

SF - 6'11"

PF - 7'0"

C - 7'3"

Interestingly, many had hoped that the maximum height could be increased due to the introduction of Victor Wembanyama. The talented Frenchman will make his debut in NBA 2K24 after being drafted by the San Antonio Spurs.

Height could be a key difference maker in the upcoming game combined with the introduction of ProPLAY. The new feature will make player movements much more realistic, and it will greatly impact both offense and defense. With changes to post-defense and tackling, height could provide a genuine edge to positions like C and PF.

Of course, players will also want to ensure that the rest of their characters' stats are balanced. Concentrating on one area will keep the other parts vacant, reducing the effectiveness of someone's in-game character. More information will likely be revealed closer to the September 8 launch. Unfortunately, some of the major additions to NBA 2K24 will be unavailable for those on PC, Nintendo Switch, and older-gen consoles of PlayStation and Xbox.

