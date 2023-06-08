NBA analyst suggests Phoenix Suns could replace Chris Paul with James Harden

Chris Paul could be replaced by James Harden on the Phoenix Suns, potentially reuniting Harden with Kevin Durant. Paul has suffered his fair share of injuries as the Suns' primary point guard, unable to lead them to a deep playoff run. The Suns have reportedley decided to waive Chris Paul's $30.8 million contract.

ESPN analyst, Romona Shelburne, reported that the Suns would not part ways with Paul unless they already have a plan of action:

"The Phoenix Suns don’t waive (Chris Paul) unless they feel pretty good about somebody else. And I want you to keep your eye on James Harden. I don’t want to report anything, but that was in the wind for the past month or so."

The reports about James Harden potentially leaving the Philadelphia 76ers carry weight because of the 76ers' failed playoff run. They lost to the Boston Celtics despite having the former MVP, Harden, and the current MVP, Joel Embiid.

If the Phoenix Suns acquire Harden, they would form a Big Three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and James Harden. This would be a dynamic similar to the one the Brooklyn Nets had before Harden was traded to the 76ers. Their time in Nets did not go as planned due to a myriad of reasons, including Kyrie's persistence in not being vaccinated for COVID-19. This time around, things could be different, and the Suns would indeed become immediate favorites to win the title.

The Suns will also have new coach Frank Vogel, whose defensive-minded approach could fit well with Phoenix. The team's chemistry could also develop quickly given that Kevin Durant has played with Booker and Harden. The pairing of Durant and Harden, of course, goes back to Durant's OKC Thunder days.

Can Kyrie Irving beat James Harden to join the Phoenix Suns?

Kevin Durant, left, and Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have raved about their friendship on several occasions. The two don't shy away from throwing praise at each other.

When Kyrie decided to join the Brooklyn Nets, he was successful in recruiting Kevin Durant to come as well. Initially, Durant wanted to join the New York Knicks, but he chose the friendship over his own preferences. However, Kyrie didn't hold up his end of the bargain and eventually asked the Nets to be traded resulting in one of the biggest failed attempts at forming a Big Three.

With Irving being a free agent this summer, he could beat Harden in joining the Suns. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that it is a possibility:

"If you think this is over, it ain't over. Kyrie really was interested in being in Phoenix, so just start thinking about that."

The Suns have reportedly decided to waive Chris Paul, who was their primary point guard. It would be foolish of the NBA world to rule out an Irving and Durant reunion. The Suns are over their cap space for 2023 though, so it would have to be a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks.

