NBA Draft 2020: The case for and against the Minnesota Timberwolves picking Lamelo Ball first overall

There is unbridled anticipation for the NBA Draft 2020, which is only a week away. With there being a lack of consensus among teams for the first overall pick, speculation abound regarding which player could take the coveted spot. Recent reports seem to suggest that Lamelo Ball has the best chance to be picked first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In this regard, a question arises: should the Minnesota Timberwolves take Ball as the first overall pick? Without further ado, let's take a look at both sides of the argument.

NBA Draft 2020: The case for the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting Lamelo Ball first overall

Lamelo Ball

NBA insider and ESPN analyst Mike Schidt believes that Lamelo Ball is the most talented prospect in the NBA Draft 2020, in multiple interviews. Considering the 19-year-old's unique skillset, it doesn't look like a far-fetched statement.

Lamelo Ball is a 6' 7" point guard who is an elite passer and floor general and has a feel for the game that is far beyond his years. Ball also has a shooter's mentality. He doesn't care about his missed shots; he only tries to score when he gets the opportunity to do so.

However, this attribute has led to some questioning Lamelo Ball's efficiency, but it would be a small price to pay for his remarkable confidence.

Multiple NBA front offices are "under the assumption" that LaMelo Ball is going No. 1 to the T-Wolves or a team trades up to take him

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a lot of holes in their roster right now, with playmaking being one of the biggest. While D'Angelo Russell has done well so far, the team's lack of a secondary playmaker has been a blot in an otherwise fluid offense.

Picking Lamelo Ball in the NBA Draft 2020 would not only bolster the Minnesota Timberwolves' offensive potential, it could also help the franchise crack the postseason.

NBA Draft 2020: The case against the Minnesota Timberwolves selecting Lamelo Ball first overall

Minnesota Timberwolves

While the Minnesota Timberwolves do need a playmaker, the team also needs a player who could be the defensive cornerstone for the team; Lamelo Ball isn't a prospect that could fulfill that role.

The NBA Draft 2020 is incredibly top-heavy and has great talent at the offensive end. Defensively, however, this is a very weak draft class and shouldn't be relied upon by a franchise that needs to improve its defense.

The first overall pick in any given draft is a very valuable asset. If the Minnesota Timberwolves truly want to improve their roster, they need to use their number one pick judiciously in a trade.

By doing so, they could either acquire a proven player in the NBA who has impressive defensive attributes or trade for an asset along with the chance to select a defensive specialist from lower down in the NBA Draft 2020.

While Lamelo Ball is a prospect with an incredibly high upside, the 19-year-old doesn't look like a good fit for the Timberwolves. The franchise could instead be better served by acquiring a defensive specialist rather than picking up Lamelo Ball at number one in the upcoming NBA Draft 2020.

