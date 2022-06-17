NBA Rumors: Potential lottery pick doesn’t provide medical information to teams ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, suggestions that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft

With the 2022 NBA Draft on the horizon, more rumors are starting to swirl about potential lottery picks. One lottery pick dealing with potentially problematic rumors is Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren.

As one of the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren was always going to have to deal with some scrutiny during the draft process.

Given that he comes with more red flags than other centers like Jalen Duren, any potential concerns will become more serious.

Now, rumors surrounding Chet Holmgren have to do with his medicals. According to Sr. NBA Draft analyst for Basketball News Matt Babcock, Holmgren has not provided hs medicals to most teams and has not done a heart screening.

"I also heard Chet Holmgren has not provided his medical information to teams (at least, most of them), and did not do the NBA's heart screening. That could suggest that his agents are trying to manipulate the draft and direct him to a specific spot."

Completing and releasing medical information is vital for some teams in the NBA Draft. Some franchises will remove a player from their board for not having medicals done.

Players and agents are aware that some teams operate that way, so something nefarious could be happening. As Babcock suggests and Alex Kennedy tweets, Holmgren and his team could be trying to manipulate things.

While Holmgren might have a reason for not providing his medical information to most teams, it doesn't look great for a player with red flags. If Holmgren did provide medicals to teams he believes will draft him, then it may not be an issue.

If the teams who have his medicals decide to go in another direction, it could be a long night for Chet Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren's potential medical red flags could cost him during the NBA Draft.

While still an almost guaranteed lottery pick, medical red flags could be huge during the draft.

Despite the rumors about potential medical red flags for Chet Holmgren, it does not appear to be an issue for his draft status yet. However, should the teams that have Holmgren's medicals fall out of love with him, the draft night could go poorly.

While medical concerns are not the only reason a player falls in the NBA Draft, it is significant. During the draft process, several good players have felt the impact of poor medicals or lack of medicals.

Ultimately, the rumors surrounding Chet Holmgren as the NBA Draft approaches entirely depend on how teams feel about them. For a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, the rumors may work in their favor.

If there is actual manipulation happening, the Thunder could see Holmgren go to second or, potentially, even seventh with a trade.

