NBA Draft Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans might be looking to trade up to 2nd pick for Scoot Henderson

The New Orleans Pelicans are exploring a ton of options right now as they're reportedly willing to trade their assets to acquire Scoot Henderson. The Pelicans have the 14th pick in this year's draft and are looking to engage in trade talks with the Charlotte Hornets, who have the second pick.

Henderson is one of the top prospects in this year's draft as he has the potential of becoming the top pick. However, with Victor Wembanyama in his draft class, Scoot could be picked second overall by the Hornets in the 2023 NBA Draft. With his talent, the Pelicans are willing to acquire him, even if they have to give up what they currently have.

They have their sights set on Scoot Henderson. BREAKING: The Pelicans will “aggressively” pursue a top pick in this years NBA draft, per @ShamsCharania They have their sights set on Scoot Henderson. BREAKING: The Pelicans will “aggressively” pursue a top pick in this years NBA draft, per @ShamsCharania.They have their sights set on Scoot Henderson. 👀 https://t.co/XdEqOWbtry

The Hornets already have LaMelo Ball on their roster and could look at drafting Brandon Miller, a star forward. Experts speculate that if the Hornets draft Miller, the Pelicans will pursue a trade to acquire the third pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the third pick of the draft and have reportedly been exploring options. The Blazers are looking to either pair Henderson with Damian Lillard or trade the pick to give their star an All-Star teammate. The second option is ideal for the Pelicans' plan in getting Scoot in the draft.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Damian Lillard ‘actively’ recruiting free agents to Portland Trail Blazers ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t… Report: Damian Lillard ‘actively’ recruiting free agents to Portland Trail Blazers ahnfiredigital.com/nba/portland-t…

New Orleans will have to trade away Zion Williamson, who has had injury issues since his rookie year. If they get the Blazers to agree to a trade, Williamson could give the team a chance to become a playoff team.

Is it time for the New Orleans Pelicans to move on from Zion Williamson?

New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors

The New Orleans Pelicans have been extremely patient with their All-Star forward since drafting him back in 2019. However, Williamson hasn't done anything significant for the team due to his injuries. In the last four seasons, he's only played 114 games for the team.

The most games he's played for New Orleans were during his sophomore season, where he had 61 games of action. After that, he followed it up with a 2021-22 campaign where he was sidelined as he dealt with a broken foot the entire season. His fourth year was similar to his rookie season, as he only played 29 games.

Williamson hasn't been a reliable star for the Pelicans. It could be time for the franchise to move on from him and have a fresh start. Trading for a top pick to acquire Henderson could be a good plan for the organization moving forward.

