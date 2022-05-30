NBA Rumor Roundup : Boston Celtics veteran in line for a huge bonus, New Orleans Pelicans superstar could see complications with contract extension in the future, and more - May 30th, 2022

The NBA rumor mill continues to move as the Eastern Conference finals come to an end. With the Boston Celtics emerging as champions in the East, the stage is all set for the NBA Finals, where the Cs will face off against the Golden State Warriors.

Rumors surrounding upcoming contract extensions have also surfaced around teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. With the Pelicans finding themselves in a patch of trouble with regards to their superstar's contract going forward, a tumultuous series of negotiations could be in store.

Similarly, more rumors are coming out of Ohio as a young Cleveland guard seeks more money for his new contract. Unfortunately, the franchise may not see things the same way.

With a lot of ground to cover, let's get into the rumors.

Golden State assured Andrew Wiggins a role when signing him

Andrew Wiggins warms up before a game

Andrew Wiggins has emerged as a key piece in the Golden State Warriors' machinery this season. Having been selected as an All-Star starter as well, it is safe to say that Wiggins has become a relatively indispensable piece to the Dubs. But this was apparently the plan all along.

After trading for Wiggins prior to the 2019-20 season, the forward was convinced that the side had acquired him for his contract and was in the process of becoming a valuable trade asset.

However, Golden State management reassured Wiggins and his team that the Warriors acquired him for his skill rather than his contract value.

This has yielded positive results in the long run as Wiggins has developed into one of the best two-way players in the league.

Al Horford secures a huge pay day after ECF win

Al Horford kisses the Eastern Conference Championship trophy

With the Boston Celtics heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, Celtics fans and players are elated. With celebrations underway, a player on the roster who has more than earned his dues is 35-year old veteran Al Horford.

Given the influence the veteran has had upon the side, Horford has been critical to their success. For his efforts on the floor, the big man has also earned himself a hefty bonus.

Currently in line to earn $19.5 million - a $5 million bump after making the NBA Finals - the Celtics veteran could see as much as another $7 million in bonuses should Boston win it all.

Ja Morant among several names eligible for a rooke-scale extension

Ja Morant celebrates from the bench

The last few years have seen a number of talented players enter the league. With several players coming off the final year of their rookie contracts, these players will be eligible for an extension this offseason.

This season sees Zion Williamson and Ja Morant emerge as the only players likely to sign a rookie max extension considering their accomplishments.

The list includes other players such as Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics, Brandon Clarke of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers.

While many other names have been mentioned, the likelihood of them signing a max contract is debatable considering their limited role in their respective teams.

New Orleans Pelicans show signs of concern with Zion

Zion Williamson looks on from the bench

As mentioned earlier, Zion Williamson is a generational talent who is eligible for a rookie scale extension with the New Orleans Pelicans in the upcoming offseason.

While there is no reason to debate the value the young superstar possesses, the Pelicans ownership has their own inhibitions with regards to guaranteeing his contract.

As reported by Brian Windhorst on Get Up:

"But from what I've been told, the Pelicans at this point are not willing to offer a full five-year guaranteed deal. And a lot of it is flowing down from ownership. Gayle Benson, the owner, is also the owner of the New Orleans Saints and I've been told they are going to take a football-style, Saints-style mentality with this contract negotiation. They will offer him a huge contract, but will not guarantee all of it."

"If Zion accepts those terms and still protects himself and maybe gets $100 million plus guaranteed, he signs it and everything is fine. If he doesn't sign it and wants the full [contract] guaranteed, we can have some drama into the fall."

Considering the consistency with which Williamson gets injured, the Pelicans would find themselves in a difficult position if they offered the young superstar a guaranteed five-year deal.

The risk-to-reward in this situation is quite skewed. With potential drama building up for the upcoming offseason, the Pelicans will find themselves on the fore front of a potentially intense contract negotiation.

Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers in contract negotations

Collin Sexton attempts to drive past CJ McCollum

Given that Collin Sexton suffered a season-ending injury after just 11 games, the 23-year old will find himself in deep water as he engages in contract negotiations with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Things between the two parties are a little problematic as they don't necessarily see eye-to-eye. While Sexton is looking for a salary bump, the Cavs may not be on the same page on this matter. As reported by Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, he said:

"He's going to demand starting guard money, I'm told...My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around...$18 million annually. I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million. I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million."

Scotto added to this by saying that Cleveland may look at making a qualifying offer but may more likely consider using him as a trade chip.

Given the success the Cavaliers have enjoyed without Sexton this season, the guard will not have enough ammunition to leverage his side in this matter.

