NBA Rumor Roundup: The Utah Jazz have "no intent" of dealing lone superstar, Pelicans include games-played restriction in superstar's contract, and more | July 11th, 2022

Utah shows "no intent" of trading Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert found themselves at the end of the road. The Jazz decided to trade Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Several teams have continued to inquire about a trade for Mitchell.

Some reports indicated that the Utah Jazz would consider dealing Mitchell for a sizable package. The Jazz quelled these rumors.

Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik shared Utah's stance on Mitchell when he said:

"I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan's on our roster and he's a very important part of what we're trying to do. So things evolve in the NBA. We're trying to build a championship team but there's no intent there at all."

"I'm not trying to be cryptic or anything else but Donovan's on our roster and he's a very important part of what we're trying to do. So things evolve in the NBA. We're trying to build a championship team but there's no intent there at all."

Donovan Mitchell finds himself the sole face of the Utah Jazz.

Washington agrees to one-year deal with Taj Gibson

The Washington Wizards re-signed Bradley Beal to a $248 million supermax deal.

With a talented core of Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, Washington added some veteran insight to the team. The Wizards signed Taj Gibson to a one-year deal.

The Knicks waived Gibson after three seasons with the team to clear cap space to acquire Jalen Brunson. Gibson offers the Wizards a much-needed veteran presence and provides depth at the center position.

Danilo Gallinari signs with Celtics on a two-year deal

The Boston Celtics have made some impressive moves in the offseason. Having first acquired Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics also attempted to answer problems in other positions.

The Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year deal, filling the hole at power forward. Gallinari, who played last season with the Atlanta Hawks, was packaged in a trade to the Spurs and subsequently waived.

The Celtics have picked up the Italian forward at a pretty good price. Gallinari gave Boston a stretch four.

Gallinari replaced the loss of Daniel Theis as Boston attempts to make another championship run next season.

Pelicans superstar signs contract with a Games-Played restriction

The New Orleans Pelicans are slowly emerging as a team to watch. Served by young talent, the Pels got better as they locked up Zion Williamson with a rookie max extension.

Williamson is due to return this upcoming season and is a one-of-a-kind talent. The 22-year-old has barely seen any action on the floor due to recurring injuries.

Having signed a massive five-year deal with New Orleans, the Pelicans showed their faith in Zion. However, the Pelicans have ensured some degree of protection.

The star will be required to play a certain amount of games to receive the whole sum of his contract.

The star will be required to play a certain amount of games to receive the whole sum of his contract.

Miami shows interest in acquiring Cam Reddish

The Heat have shown interest in acquiring New York Knicks guard/forward Cam Reddish.

The Hawks traded Reddish to New York last season itself. However, the former Duke player found himself on the trade block again as the Knicks attempted to clear cap space for Jalen Brunson.

Although they managed to acquire Brunson without moving Reddish, the forward may still be on the move. As reported by Ian Begley in a conversation with Jake Fischer, he said:









"I do know that Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically."

"I know Miami is among the teams that has spoken to the Knicks about [Cam Reddish] specifically"

Along with Miami, Boston has also shown interest in acquiring Reddish. This trade favors the Heat because New York may ask for a first-round pick.

